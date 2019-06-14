Renowned Austin, TX Periodontist, Dr. Dan Holtzclaw, Speaks at 5th Annual Neodent World Congress in Brazil

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Respected periodontist, Dr. Dan Holtzclaw, was one of only three Americans invited to lecture at the fifth annual Neodent World Congress. Attended by thousands of dental clinicians from all over the world, the Neodent Congress explored the innovative progress and latest advancements in the world of dentistry. The three-day event featured a team of expert speakers from over 11 countries who lead a discussion on digital solutions, biomaterials, and key innovations in the dental industry.

Dr. Holtzclaw joined the team of pioneering speakers discussing the possibilities of reducing treatment time. The goal of these speakers was to illuminate the options for patients to experience a faster, more affordable, less invasive treatment with the possibility of receiving an immediate dental prosthesis on the day of surgery. Such a technique offers less chair time and cost for the periodontists performing the treatment, ultimately optimizing the dental practice's clinical productivity.

The implant specialists at Dr. Holtzclaw's practice, DIA Dental Implant Center, have placed over 2,000 full arch dental implants; Dr. Holtzclaw alone has placed over 1,000. Very few doctors throughout the world have performed this difficult treatment so many times, both on the surgical and restorative ends. Pulling from his extensive experience, Dr. Holtzclaw's lecture at the Neodent Congress, "Full Arch Immediately Loaded Dental Implants: Experience with 1,000+ NeoArch Cases," specifically explores the benefits and proficiency of this same-day dental implant solution.

Dr. Holtzclaw and his team at DIA Dental Implant Center offer life-changing, same-day dental implant treatments at their two practices, located in Austin and San Antonio, TX. With this minimally invasive treatment, the implant surgeon places dental implants into the jawbone. A full set of new teeth is then anchored to those implants allowing patients to leave the same day with a complete smile. With proper care, the final dental prosthesis becomes a permanent fixture in the patient's mouth. Patients experience a quick healing time, and many patients enjoy a meal on the same day of the procedure.

Those with damaged or missing teeth who are looking for a full arch dental implant treatment in Austin and San Antonio, TX can connect with Dr. Holtzclaw and his team of periodontists and oral surgeons at DIA Dental Implant Center. In order to schedule a consultation, new patients can visit http://www.diadentalimplants.com or call 210-529-7180 for the San Antonio, TX location or 512-375-0050 for the Austin, TX office.

About the Practice

DIA Dental Implant Center was founded by Dr. Dan Holtzclaw on the idea that cutting-edge, comprehensive and convenient dental implant care should be possible from one practice. From preliminary bone grafting, to guided dental implant placement, to fabricating custom restorations at their in-house lab, DIA Dental Implant Center offers all-inclusive implant care from industry-leading specialists. The pioneer of the DIA Dental Implant Center concept, Dr. Holtzclaw is an internationally respected and board-certified periodontist, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served as the periodontist for the world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team. DIA Dental Implant Center strives to provide the most comfortable, expert care to every patient. To learn more about the DIA Dental Implant Center's advantage visit http://www.diadentalimplants.com or call 512-375-0050 for the Austin, TX office or 210-529-7180 for the San Antonio, TX location.

SOURCE Dr. Dan Holtzclaw