Renowned Clinical Researcher, Steven Z. George, PT, PhD, FAPTA joins Transparent Health Marketplace's (THM) Medical Advisory Board

Addition of expert medical advisor to further enhance quality outcome metrics for THM's Opyn Market platform.

PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparent Health Marketplace, Inc. (THM), the leading transformative healthtech company, today announced that Steven Z. George, PT, PhD, FAPTA has joined THM's Medical Advisory Board. THM operates Opyn Market, the first marketplace of its kind to provide real-time price transparency and analytics with the ability to easily shop, book, and pay for healthcare services.

Dr. George serves as the Therapeutic Area Lead for Musculoskeletal and Surgical Sciences for the Duke Clinical Research Institute and Laszlo Ormandy Distinguished Professor and Vice Chair of Research in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, at Duke University School of Medicine and will bring vital insight and guidance to the board and the business.

As an advisor, Dr. George will expand efforts to measure how the utilization of Opyn Market by patients, providers, and payors, increases quality of care. He will also play a key role in evaluating patient recovery, with a particular focus on recovery from surgical procedures, and leverage his clinical expertise to further advance various machine-learning and AI-driven processes.

"As an advocate for price transparency for patients, I am excited to be part of this shift in how healthcare is experienced and how this platform can be used to continuously drive better outcomes," said Dr. George.

Dr. George's most recent research projects have been supported by the National Institutes of Health, Department of Defense, Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, and Orthopaedic Section of the American Physical Therapy Association. Dr. George and his collaborators have authored over 300+ peer-reviewed publications in leading physical therapy, rehabilitation, medical, orthopaedics, and pain research journals. He currently serves as Deputy Editor for Physical Therapy and Editorial Board Member for the Journal of Pain. Dr. George also recently completed clinical practice guidelines for low back pain for the Orthopaedic Section of the American Physical Therapy Association and is currently developing clinical practice guidelines for adult musculoskeletal pain with the American Psychological Association.

"Dr. George's deep medical rigor and expertise in clinical research will be central in expanding the measurement and understanding of Opyn Market's quality outcome metrics." said Robert C. Mortensen, President and CEO of THM. "When you combine cutting-edge analytics with exceptional clinical capabilities, great things happen. I'm delighted that Dr. George, with his recognized leadership, is joining us at this time."

