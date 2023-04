Rent is Coming Due for the Commercial Real Estate Industry

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Has the commercial real estate industry been sacrificed at the altar of home-brewed coffee and lunchtime walks with the family dog?With a $1.5 trillion wall of debt coming due before the end of 2025 and a litany of external challenges facing property owners, some analysts are sounding the alarm that instability in commercial real estate could deliver the next shock to the economic system.