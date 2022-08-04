|
04.08.2022 13:00:06
Rent strikes and bill boycotts are a great in principle - but I’d end up with no electricity and an eviction notice | James
I’m on a pre-pay energy meter in a rented flat so I could only dream of radical action. No, people like me will have to carry on grinning and bearing itThis article is part of the heat or eat diaries: dispatches from the frontline of Britain’s cost of living emergencySince my last entry in this series, a lot has happened, especially in Westminster. Finally, we’re saying goodbye to the pathological liar who has occupied Downing Street for the past two years.However, I’m under no illusion that whichever Tory takes Johnson’s place won’t be cut from the same cloth. It worries me whether someone like Rishi Sunak, who enjoys phenomenal wealth and is married into a family of billionaires, could possibly have the knowhow to represent the most deprived in our society. This was confirmed by his unwillingness to commit to increasing state benefits by anywhere near the rise in inflation.As told to Daniel Lavelle. James is in his 50s and lives in London. Names have been changedThe Trussell Trust is an anti-poverty charity that campaigns to end the need for food banks. Show your support at: trusselltrust.org/guardian Continue reading...
