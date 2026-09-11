Rent The Runway Q2 Net Loss Narrows As Revenue Rises, Appoints New CEO; Stock Up Over 4%

(RTTNews) - Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT), an online platform that allows users to rent, subscribe to, or buy designer apparel and accessories, on Friday posted a narrower net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by improved revenue.

For the three-month period to July 31, the company posted a net loss of $12.9 million, or $0.38 per share, compared with a net loss of $26.4 million, or $6.23 per share in the same period last year. Operating loss stood at $7.8 million as against an operating loss of $20.1 million a year ago. Excluding items, EBITDA surged to $12.6 million from $3.6 million in the prior year.

Total revenue moved up to $97.7 million from $80.9 million in the previous year. Subscription and reserve rental business generated revenue of $83.8 million, higher than $69.2 million a year ago.

Further, Rent the Runway has announced that it has appointed Paige Thomas as chief executive officer with effect from September 14. Thomas will succeed Teri Bariquit, who has served as interim CEO since May.

The company has appointed Bariquit as non-executive chair of the board with effect from the same day. Subsequently, Dhiren Fonseca, will step down as the executive chairman, and continue as a member of the board.

Thomas, who joined Rent the Runway as chief commercial officer in June, previously served as chief merchant and product innovation officer at Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG, SIGY) and as CEO of Saks OFF 5TH.

On May 13, Rent the Runway had announced the appointment of Bariquit as interim CEO after Jennifer Hyman decided to step down as chief executive officer.

Looking ahead, for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA margin of negative 3% to negative 6% and revenue of $87 million and $90 million.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Rent the Runway had recorded adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.9% and revenue of $87.6 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA margin outlook of 4% to 7%. The company has also confirmed double-digit-revenue growth outlook, citing continued product and inventory experience improvements.

For fiscal 2025, Rent the Runway had posted adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.6%, with revenue of $329.8 million.

RENT was up by 4.96% at $2.959 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.