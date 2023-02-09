Rental evictions in England and Wales surge by 98% in a year

|
Rental evictions have surged by 98% in a year, official figures show, with a charity saying this showed the "devastating impact" of the cost of living crisis on renters.Repossessions by landlords hit 5,409 between 1 October and 31 December last year, which was almost double the number in the same period in 2021, according to new Ministry of Justice figures for England and Wales.
