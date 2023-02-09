Rental evictions in England and Wales surge by 98% in a year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Homeless charity Crisis say rise in repossessions shows ‘devastating impact’ of the cost of living crisis on rentersRental evictions have surged by 98% in a year, official figures show, with a charity saying this showed the “devastating impact” of the cost of living crisis on renters.Repossessions by landlords hit 5,409 between 1 October and 31 December last year, which was almost double the number in the same period in 2021, according to new Ministry of Justice figures for England and Wales. Continue reading...