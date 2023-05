Renters in England: how will the pet proposals in the Renters Reform Bill affect you?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Landlords can no longer unreasonably refuse a tenants request to keep a pet in their home under the proposed lawRenters in England will soon have a legal right to request their pet lives with them, according to proposed laws in the Renters Reform Bill.The proposals will see an end to “blanket bans” as landlords must now consider and cannot unreasonably refuse a tenants request to keep a pet in their home. Continue reading...