Renters in England face rising no-fault evictions as reform bill delayed again

More than 26,000 section 21 notices issued in five years since ban was announced, while social housing stock has plummetedPrivate renters in England were hit by a triple whammy of bad news on Thursday as official figures showed soaring no-fault evictions, a net loss of more than 16,000 homes for social rent and a fresh delay to long-promised laws to give renters greater security.The number of households evicted by bailiffs as a result of no-fault evictions rose 39% in 2023 compared with 2022, according to analysis by the housing charity Shelter of new Ministry of Justice figures.