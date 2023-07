Renting a room in UK tops £700 a month on average

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Analysts say 17% rise from spring 2022 shows ‘housing market isn’t working for anyone’The average cost of renting a room in the UK has risen to more than £700 a month for the first time, according to data from the property website SpareRoom.Experts said the data was proof the housing market “isn’t working for anyone”, and that rising rents meant tenants were stuck in unsuitable homes. Continue reading...