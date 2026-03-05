Rentokil Initial FY Pre-tax Profit Drops, Sees FY26 Inline With Market; Chair To Retire

(RTTNews) - Rentokil Initial Plc (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK), a British exterminating and pest control services provider, reported Thursday lower profit before tax in fiscal 2025, despite higher revenues. Further, the firm lifted its annual dividend.

Looking ahead, Andy Ransom, Chief Executive of Rentokil Initial, stated, "In the short term, whilst recent geopolitical events create uncertainty, our plans to further increase growth and margins give us confidence in delivering a 2026 performance in line with market expectations."

Separately, Rentokil Initial announced that Richard Solomons, Chair of the Board, has informed his intention to retire, once a successor has been appointed. Solomons has served as the Chair since 2019.

The company has initiated the search for a new Chair, and will make a further announcement once the appointment has been finalised.

The company's newly appointed CEO Mike Duffy will take charge on March 16, succeeding Ransom.

In fiscal 2025, Rentokil Initial's profit before tax dropped 15.6 percent to $390 million from last year's $462 million.

Net profit from continuing operations was $290 million or 11.44 cents per share, compared to $346 million or 13.69 cents per share a year ago.

However, net profit for the year attributable to equity holders, including higher profit from discontinued operations, grew to $470 million or 18.54 cents per share from $392 million or 15.51 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted profit before tax was $876 million, compared to prior year's $842 million. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were 25.80 cents, compared to 25.24 cents last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Group was $1.539 billion, up from $1.504 billion in the prior year.

Revenue increased 4.4 percent to $6.91 billion from $6.62 billion last year. Revenues increased 3.8 percent on a constant currency basis.

Further, the company recommended final dividend of 8.24 cents, up 4.6 percent from last year. Total dividend for fiscal 2025 would be 12.39 cents, up 3 percent year-over-year. The dividend is payable to shareholders on the register at the close of business on April 10, to be paid on May 18.

The company added that it remains on track to deliver the around $100 million cost reduction opportunity and an operating margin for North America above 20 percent in 2027.

