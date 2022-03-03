Rentokil Initial FY Profit Increases

(RTTNews) - Rentokil Initial (RTO.L) reported that its profit attributable to the company's equity holders for the year ended 31 December 2021 increased to 263.2 million pounds or 14.10 pence per share from 186.3 million pounds or 9.98 pence per share in the prior year.

Statutory profit before income tax from continuing operations at AER was 325.1 million pounds, an increase of 41.5% on the prior year.

Ongoing revenue rose 9.8% to 3.06 billion pounds, up 3.2% organic. Total revenue grew by 5.5% to 2.96 billion pounds at AER or up 9.4% at CER. Excluding disinfection services, Organic growth in core business was 7.5%.

The Board recommended a final dividend in respect of 2021 of 4.30 pence per share, payable to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 8 April 2022, to be paid on 18 May 2022. It equates to a full year dividend of 6.39p per share, an increase of 18.1% compared to 2020.

The company expects to deliver good operational and financial progress in the coming year.