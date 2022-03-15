|
15.03.2022 09:02:34
Rentokil Initial - Terminix Deal Receives U.S. Antitrust Approval
(RTTNews) - Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc. (RTO.L), in an update on the acquisition of Terminix Global Holdings, said that effect from the close of business on 14 March 2022, the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has now expired, thereby completing the necessary antitrust process in the US and satisfying one of the principal conditions to completion of the transaction.
Rentokil Initial said in December 2021, that it agreed to acquire Terminix Global Holdings Inc. for stock and cash. The deal valued the entire share capital of Terminix at $6.7 billion, implying a value of $55.00 per share of Terminix common stock.
Rentokil noted Tuesday that it is pleased with the progress being made in order to satisfy the remaining conditions, and the companies are now targetting the Combination closing towards the end of the third quarter of 2022.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Kompromiss im Ukraine-Krieg: Wall Street gewinnt -- ATX klettert zum Handelsschluss kräftig -- DAX schließt in der Gewinnzone -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mit deutlichem Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zur Wochenmitte deutlich aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls auf grünem Terrain. Die US-Börsen notieren am Mittwoch mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die größten Börsen in Fernost konnten zur Wochenmitte kräftige Aufschläge verbuchen.