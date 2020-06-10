RepairSmith Acquires More Automotive Group

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RepairSmith announces the acquisition of More Automotive Group, a leading provider of mobile repair and maintenance services for fleets, property managers and corporate office parks in the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento.

Founded in 2016, More Automotive Group services thousands of vehicles annually, delivering on-site repair and preventative maintenance including oil changes, filter and wiper blade replacements, tire rotation, brake and suspension repairs and check engine light diagnostics. Concierge service to an off-site repair facility is also available for more complex work.

"We look forward to helping RepairSmith through a commitment to trust, quality and exceptional service," said Tim Kennedy, former owner of More Automotive Group, and now, Vice President of Fleet Sales for RepairSmith. "I'm excited to bring new equipment and services to those who have worked with More Automotive for years. RepairSmith's fleet is one-of-a-kind and expands our diagnostic capabilities, digital tools, and tire services."

RepairSmith will now service all More Automotive locations and fleets. Through the acquisition, RepairSmith adds location-based, mobile service availability for property managers and corporate office parks. The service line expansion builds on RepairSmith's complete at-home service launched in August 2019, and complements the recently announced fleet service.

With the addition of location-based services, RepairSmith expands its growing fleet of mobile service vehicles to now include Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cab Chassis vehicles outfitted with oil handling equipment and tire machines to enable high-volume oil changes, preventative services and on-site tire replacement and tire balancing.

"Our growing, state-of-the-art fleet of service vehicles are expanding the traditional mobile repair experience by bringing the highest quality diagnostics, tools and parts direct to our customers," said Felix-Matthias Walter, Chief Commercial Officer at RepairSmith, responsible for all customer-facing and technical operations within RepairSmith. "Our new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cab Chassis vehicles are specially equipped for location and fleet services and carry all relevant tools and custom supplied parts to deliver exceptional quality. Teaming up with More Automotive Group is part of our strategic vision to become the most convenient automotive service company."

RepairSmith operates its Delivery and Drop Off services across all major metropolitan areas in California, as well as Las Vegas and Phoenix. All RepairSmith mechanics are employees of the company and drive a custom-outfitted Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Mercedes-Benz Metris or Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cab Chassis equipped with quality tools and parts to deliver a five-star service experience.

For more information about RepairSmith fleet services, visit fleet.repairsmith.com.

For more information about RepairSmith location services, property managers can visit properties.repairsmith.com and employers can visit employers.repairsmith.com.

About RepairSmith

Founded in 2018, RepairSmith is based in Los Angeles, Calif. RepairSmith provides the first full service car repair and maintenance solution for car owners at their home or workplace, and on-site for fleets. The company is backed by Daimler AG. RepairSmith currently serves Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Jose, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Phoenix, with additional service locations opening in 2020. RepairSmith has been recognized on Built In LA's Best Places to Work list, Built In LA's Top 50 Startups to Watch in 2020 list and received Business Intelligence Group's 2020 BIG Innovation Award. To learn more, visit www.repairsmith.com.

