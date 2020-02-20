RepCheckup Launches DirectResponse Review Response Functionality

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RepCheckup (http://www.RepCheckup.com), a simple-to-use customer feedback and review management software, announced the launch of RepCheckup DirectResponse in their latest release. DirectResponse enables users to respond directly to reviews left on their online review profiles without having to leave the RepCheckup dashboard. This new functionality allows users to respond to their online reviews faster than ever before.

"RepCheckup was created to make it easy for any business to monitor their online reviews," stated RepCheckup Founder and CEO, Garrett Smith. "With the release of DirectResponse, we're now making it easy to respond to reviews left across the web. The days of having to open multiple tabs or visit each site individually to respond to your reviews is a thing of the past. When combined with our RapidResponse Google Chrome extension, it's the easiest and fastest way to respond to your online reviews."

RepCheckup DirectResponse is available to users on paid subscription plans and is currently available for CareDash, Facebook, and Google My Business profiles. Additional review websites are expected to be added in the coming months.

For more information about DirectResponse, or to get your own RepCheckup account, please visit https://www.repcheckup.com.

