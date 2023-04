Repeat of Passport Office delays looms after failure to address issues, say MPs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Bosses showed ‘lack of curiosity’ about human impact of backlog, says public accounts committee memberLast year’s chaos at the Passport Office could be repeated again this year, as senior managers do not seem sufficiently concerned about the human impact of their failures, MPs have warned.The public accounts committee (PAC) issued a highly critical report on Thursday into last year’s failings at HM Passport Office, which led to 360,000 people waiting for longer than 10 weeks for their passports to arrive. Continue reading...