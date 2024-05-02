|
02.05.2024 11:00:00
Replace Calendar with LocalDate in Java programs
Developers often need to perform programming operations such as retrieving the current date, manipulating dates, and formatting dates in their applications. While Java's traditional java.util.Calendar class had its day, the newer LocalDate class does more with significantly fewer lines of code. This article introduces you to LocalDate and the java.time API for using dates, times, and durations in your programs.Note: Introduced in Java 8, java.time standardizes many elements of the popular Joda-Time library. Concepts introduced here can be applied to either library but the JDK standard is generally recommended.
