|
17.02.2023 22:00:00
Replacements for Linde in DAX and STOXX indices announced
(Zug, 17 February 2023) - Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced extraordinary component changes in the DAX and STOXX indices. As made public on 19 January, Linde plc will be deleted from the DAX index and several STOXX indices.The deletion of Linde from the DAX index will be carried out according to chapter 5.1.2 “Breach of the Basic Criteria” of the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices. For STOXX indi-ces, chapter 10 “Limitations” and chapter 8.6.4 “Delisting” of the STOXX Calculation Guide apply. Linde will be replaced as follows:DAX: Commerzbank AGIn MDAX Nordex SE replaces Commerzbank AG. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG will be in-cluded in the SDAX.EURO STOXX 50®: Unicredit S.p.A.STOXX® Europe 600: SINCH AB Further information can be found in the Index Updates sections for STOXX indices and for DAX indices.All changes will become effective on 27 February 2023.DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.Media contact:Andreas v. Brevern andreas.von.brevern@deutsche-boerse.com+49 69 2 11 14284About QontigoQontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that opti-mize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisti-cated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustain-ability goals of investors worldwide.Qontigo’s solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients’ processes.Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo’s global presence in-cludes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong. www.qontigo.comAbout STOXX STOXX® and DAX® indices by Qontigo comprise a global and comprehensive family of more than 16,500 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50®, STOXX® Europe 600 and DAX®, Qontigo’s portfolio of index solutions consists of total market, benchmark, blue-chip, sustainability, thematic and factor-based indices covering a complete set of world, regional and country markets. STOXX and DAX indices are licensed to more than 550 companies around the world for benchmarking purposes and as underlyings for ETFs, futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds. STOXX Ltd. is the administrator of the STOXX and DAX indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.Legal disclaimer:STOXX Ltd., Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with re-spect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fit-ness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment advice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclu-sion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Qon-tigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh
|16,80
|-0,59%
|Deutsche Börse AG
|171,85
|0,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.