Repligen Appoints Jason Garland As CFO

(RTTNews) - Repligen Corp. (RGEN), a supplier of medical instruments, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Jason Garland as chief financial officer, effective September 25.

Garland is succeeding Jon Snodgres who is retiring from the company and will continue in a full-time advisory role until October 6 for a smooth transition.

Garland has more than 25 years of experience and was the financial chief for the global sales and supply divisions of Tiffany & Co. He was also the CFO of GE Industrial Solutions.

In pre-market activity, shares of Repligen are trading at $159.80 down 2% on Nasdaq.