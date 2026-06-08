

EQS-Media / 08.06.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

REPLOID at the leading industry conference IFW – Insects to Feed the World (June 9–12, 2026 in Turin, Italy)

REPLOID as Diamond Sponsor and with eight scientific contributions

Largest industry booth offering insights into the REPLOID ReFarmUnit

REPLOID workshop “From Plate to Biomass – Circular Strategies for Food Waste” in cooperation with BOKU Vienna

WELS, Austria – June 8, 2026 – The IFW 2026 – Insects to Feed the World – is one of the world’s most important conferences for science and industry in the insect sector. This year, REPLOID is participating as Diamond Sponsor, presenting eight scientific contributions, its own side event, and an industry booth at the conference in Turin.

For REPLOID, the IFW is the central stage for advancing the insect sector – spanning breeding and residue utilization, frass applications and regulatory affairs through to industrial-scale deployment. It brings together the key players shaping the next wave of innovation, scale-up and policy frameworks. REPLOID’s role as Diamond Sponsor and its strong scientific presence reflect its active contribution to this debate.

Scientific Presence

REPLOID is represented in the official scientific program of IFW 2026 with eight contributions covering the key areas of industrial insect bioconversion:

Efficient bioconversion and utilization of food residues and waste

Targeted breeding of BSF larvae with improved traits

Frass as fertilizer and bio-stimulant in field trials

Methane reduction and further questions on climate impact

On-Site Presence and Side Event

At IFW, REPLOID will also be showcasing its technology and solutions, including feed and fertilizer products at the largest industry booth at the conference.

Kicking off the conference on June 8, from 10:00 to 13:00 at the NH Lingotto Congress Hotel, REPLOID is co-organizing a side event together with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna (BOKU): „From Plate to Biomass – Circular Strategies for Food Waste“. The workshop is part of the EU-funded Interreg project foodCIRCUS and targets stakeholders seeking safe and scalable ways to utilize food waste in restaurant and school systems. It covers various recovery routes – including biogas, lactic acid fermentation and insect bioconversion – as well as the European regulatory framework and practical examples from North America and Asia. Attendance is free, both on-site and online; registration is required.

Moritz Gold, Director of R&D and IP at REPLOID: “Insects to Feed the World is the perfect platform for us to bring our innovations to the world. With our end-to-end approach – from residual material through to market-ready B2C and B2B products, with the ReFarmUnit at its core – the industry is entering its next phase. Our innovations show just how versatile of a problem-solver insects can be.”

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young Black Soldier Fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 135 people.

Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu