

EQS-Media / 27.04.2026 / 12:37 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

REPLOID capital increase in kind: Pierer Industrie AG obtains 0.76% stake



WELS, Austria – April 27, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) welcomes a new shareholder, Pierer Industrie AG, following a capital increase in kind. As part of this transaction, Pierer Industrie AG has acquired a 0.76% equity stake in REPLOID.

In January 2026, REPLOID moved into its new, state-of-the-art headquarters in Wels. The site offers ample space for the company’s rapidly expanding team. The local workforce more than doubled during fiscal year 2025, with another doubling expected in 2026. The new facilities also support the implementation of an activity-based working concept.

REPLOID continues to expand its operations, building on its core markets in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, and France. During this scale-up phase, available liquidity is primarily being directed toward growth investments. To preserve liquidity, REPLOID accepted Pierer Industrie AG’s offer to cover the rent for the new headquarters over a period of 36 months, paid in shares. To facilitate this, REPLOID is utilizing part of its authorized capital to increase its share capital accordingly. The lease agreement runs for a total of ten years.

Stefan Pierer, owner of Pierer Industrie AG, commented: “REPLOID is a remarkable and promising company in the field of circular economy and biotechnology. I’m pleased to provide a new headquarters for this scale-up while becoming a shareholder myself.”

Philip Pauer, CEO and founder of REPLOID, added: “Stefan Pierer is an experienced entrepreneur who understands the needs of a young growth company. I’m delighted that we were able to secure such ideal premises for our team without impacting our liquidity.”

The capital increase is subject to approval by the Supervisory Board of REPLOID Group AG. The new shares will be allocated to Pierer Industrie AG; subscription rights for existing shareholders are excluded.

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young black soldier fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 135 people.

Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu