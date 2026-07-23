

EQS-Media / 23.07.2026 / 13:45 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

REPLOID expands into Oceania with new sales company

REPLOID holds 51%

ASAMER Familienstiftung and entrepreneur Ferdinand Heilig each hold 24.5%

Wels, July 23, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") is taking another step in its international expansion. With the launch of a new sales company in New Zealand, REPLOID is entering the markets of Oceania – specifically New Zealand and Australia.

The market for organic residues is growing rapidly, driven by the circular economy and increasingly ambitious government policy. In 2024, Australia introduced its Circular Economy Framework, a comprehensive strategy to improve resource efficiency, reduce waste, and put secondary raw materials to use.

According to the framework, more than 7.6 million tons of food waste are generated each year, resulting in economic costs equivalent to more than €22 billion. A key goal is to cut this volume in half by 2030. Among the measures outlined, the framework explicitly cites the valorization of agricultural waste using insect technology.

As in previous expansion steps, REPLOID is once again partnering with strong allies who bring deep expertise and established networks in the target region. For market entry into New Zealand and Australia, REPLOID has secured a collaboration with the ASAMER Familienstiftung (family foundation) and entrepreneur Ferdinand Heilig, whose regional market knowledge will actively support REPLOID’s entry into the region. REPLOID will be responsible for the operational implementation of the projects.

The Asamer family is well known for its namesake family business, with core operations in gravel, stone, concrete, recycling, and earthworks.

In 2004, Ferdinand Heilig founded the CARBON Group, which he still leads today as CEO. The group of companies develops, finances, and operates projects that are both sustainable and economically viable.

Philip Pauer, CEO and founder of REPLOID: “With the ASAMER Family Foundation and Ferdinand Heilig, we have gained two strong partners who will play a key role in supporting our expansion into Oceania. Australia, in particular, is already consistently implementing measures to reduce and recycle food waste. The potential to convert this waste into high-value raw materials using insect technology is clearly recognized and promoted at the policy level.”

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young Black Soldier Fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 190 people.



Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu



