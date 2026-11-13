REPLOID Group Aktie

REPLOID Group ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41CP6 / ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.11.2026 16:15:12

REPLOID explores potential for Austrian farmers and foresters to save hundreds of millions of euros annually in mineral oil tax with locally produced biodiesel from insect fat


EQS-Media / 13.11.2026 / 16:15 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

REPLOID explores potential for Austrian farmers and foresters to save hundreds of millions of euros annually in mineral oil tax with locally produced biodiesel from insect fat

  • ReFarmUnits provide the basis for organic fertilizer made from insect frass – and potentially, in the future, biodiesel made from insect larvae.
  • In Austria, pure biodiesel (B100/FAME) is exempt from mineral oil tax if it meets the required sustainability criteria.
  • The OECD and FAO project global production of biomass-based diesel to reach 99 billion liters per year by 2035.

 

Wels, Austria – November 13, 2026 – Turning local organic residual materials into value for agriculture and industry: this is the approach the REPLOID Group already takes with its organic fertilizer made from insect frass. Now, REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) is exploring whether fat extracted from insect larvae can also be used as a feedstock for biodiesel that could power agricultural and forestry machinery.

In addition to sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), the Wels-based company is thus looking into another energy application for insect fat. If the approach proves viable, it could open up an additional local source of feedstock for fuel production.

From local residues to a potential fuel feedstock

In REPLOID’s modular ReFarmUnits, black soldier fly larvae convert organic residual materials. Fat can be extracted from the larvae, and REPLOID is investigating whether it is suitable for industrial biodiesel production. With an additional processing step, a resource generated locally could also deliver local
benefits – particularly for agriculture and forestry.

Philip Pauer, CEO and founder of REPLOID Group AG: “Agricultural machinery such as tractors and harvesters typically runs on diesel. The price of diesel, including the mineral oil tax built into it, is therefore a significant cost for farmers in particular. At the same time, organic residual materials are generated every day, and we use our insect technology to put them to good use. If insect fat proves suitable for producing biodiesel that qualifies for a mineral oil tax exemption, we could produce the fuel locally.”

Tax incentive and global potential

In Austria, pure biodiesel (B100/FAME) is exempt from mineral oil tax, provided it meets the required sustainability criteria. Based on estimated diesel consumption in Austrian agriculture and forestry, switching to tax-exempt biodiesel could save the sector millions of euros each year.

The exemption applies to all consumers, not just agricultural businesses. For low-sulfur diesel with a biogenic content of at least 6.6%, the standard mineral oil tax is 39.7 euro cents per liter, excluding VAT.

Potential applications extend far beyond agriculture. The OECD and FAO project global annual production of biomass-based diesel fuels to reach approximately 99 billion liters by 2035. REPLOID is exploring what contribution insect fat could make to this market in the future.

 

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for recovering locally sourced organic byproducts from the food industry on an industrial scale.

The Group deploys and services modular, scalable plants (ReFarmUnits) for its customers, particularly in the industrial and agricultural sectors. In these plants, Black Soldier Fly larvae process organic residual materials (bioconversion). The larvae are fed a feed mix tailored to the specific site. Based on the Group's own research and development, this feed mix is formulated from residual materials from the regional food value chain. After one week, the larvae have completed their work and increased to approximately 25 times their original weight. Customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them over for central marketing or further processing.

REPLOID markets the larvae either directly or after further processing, for example to customers in the animal-feed industry. The Company is driving the vertical integration of its value chain and also markets its own animal feed. REPLOID produces premium organic fertilizer from the by-products of the recovery process (insect frass).

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID also offers an economically attractive solution for the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, sustainably conserving key resources.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 200 people.  

Contact

Hans Lang | Director of Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu



End of Media Release

Issuer: REPLOID Group AG
Key word(s): Research/Technology

13.11.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Durisolstraße 6
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 660 / 776 50 40
E-mail: office@reploid.eu
Internet: reploid.eu
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12
EQS News ID: 2434756

 
End of News EQS Media

2434756  13.11.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu REPLOID Group AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu REPLOID Group AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

REPLOID Group AG Inhaber-Akt 1 460,00 -2,01% REPLOID Group AG Inhaber-Akt

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:46 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16:23 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.11.26 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen