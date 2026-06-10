

EQS-Media / 10.06.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

REPLOID Group AG becomes official partner of the Bavarian Football Association (BFV)

Partnership with the BFV in the area of "Organic Fertilizers"

Access to approximately 4,400 Bavarian soccer clubs

Integration into the BFV initiative "Grüne Ecke"

WELS, Austria – June 10, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") will become an official partner of the Bavarian Football Association (BFV) effective July 1, 2026. The BFV is the largest regional association of the German Football Association (DFB), with more than 1.65 million members, and oversees all amateur soccer in Bavaria. The strategic partnership establishes REPLOID as a key partner for sustainable fertilizer solutions in Bavarian club soccer and marks another milestone in the company's continued growth trajectory.

Through this partnership, REPLOID integrates its fertilizer solutions directly into the BFV's network, helping around 4,400 Bavarian soccer clubs manage their fields and green spaces in a way that is both sustainable and high-performing. REPLOID's premium organic fertilizer is produced from the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass) – formulated to meet the demands of professional turf management. The fertilizer enables resource-efficient yet resilient turf care during active playing seasons – even under high-intensity field use.

The partnership is also closely integrated into the BFV's "Grüne Ecke" initiative, which supports clubs on topics related to infrastructure and sports facility management. As the official partner in the "Organic Fertilizers" category, REPLOID serves as the go-to partner for sustainable turf care across Bavarian soccer.

Andres Steinbüchler, Director of Fertilizers at REPLOID: "The BFV is not only the largest soccer association in Germany – it is also a powerful network of thousands of clubs that want to manage their facilities sustainably. Through this partnership, we are bringing our premium organic fertilizer exactly where there is real demand. I look forward to the collaboration and the opportunities that will emerge from it."

Andreas Schinko, Managing Director of BFV Service GmbH: "Sustainable management of sports facilities has long become a reality in club operations. With REPLOID, we are gaining a partner that does not simply supply a product, but actively supports clubs in implementing sustainable solutions – creating genuine added value for our network."

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young Black Soldier Fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 135 people.

Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu