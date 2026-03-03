

REPLOID Group AG: Grand opening of the first agricultural ReFarmUnit

WELS, Austria – March 3, 2026 – Yesterday saw the official opening of the first insect-rearing plant (ReFarmUnit) operated by a REPLOID customer, Steinberger ReFarmUnit GmbH, in Burghausen, Bavaria, Germany.

The ceremony was co-hosted by Hubert Aiwanger, Bavarian State Minister for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy and Deputy Minister President of the Free State of Bavaria; Michaela Langer-Weninger, Regional Minister of Upper Austria; Florian Schneider, Mayor of Burghausen; and Philip Pauer, CEO of REPLOID Group AG.

The ReFarmUnit technology was developed and implemented by REPLOID. The industrial-scale facility occupies a hall measuring 24 by 60 meters. Every day, around 40 metric tons of organic agricultural and food industry residues are processed by approximately half a billion black soldier fly larvae. These larvae serve as a high-quality source of animal protein and fat, while their residues and excretions form the basis of the organic fertilizer AgriVio.

Designed as a decentralized, modular, and scalable system, the ReFarmUnit sources its feedstock within a radius of roughly 50 kilometers.

Philip Pauer, Founder and CEO of REPLOID, stated: “The opening of the Burghausen facility is certainly a milestone for us. It was one of those days that show what can be achieved through hard work, perseverance, and teamwork. Our solutions are now in demand around the world, and we continue to pursue our mission true to our motto, ‘Forward for Change.’”

State Minister Hubert Aiwanger said: “This insect-rearing plant addresses one of the core challenges of modern agriculture.” In view of limited resources and volatile prices—while approximately 88 million tons of food are discarded each year—he added: “When food waste, plant residues, or slaughter by-products can once again be turned into valuable resources and even generate additional income, it opens up new prospects for agriculture.”

In recognition of this innovative approach to recycling organic residues, State Minister Aiwanger presented Mr. Simon Steinberger, majority shareholder of Steinberger ReFarmUnit, with a funding certificate for EUR 880,000.

The project is supported under the BayBioeconomy Scale-UP funding program, part of Bavaria’s bioeconomy strategy “Zukunft.Bioökonomie.Bayern.” The initiative aims to keep biological resources circulating efficiently, reduce reliance on fossil raw materials, and strengthen sustainable, regional value chains.

Upper Austria’s Minister Michaela Langer-Weninger added: “Agriculture has developed centuries of expertise in natural cycles, and now it is time to combine this knowledge with modern approaches so that together we can create a more resilient and resource-efficient future. I am therefore especially pleased that this innovative idea comes not only from Austria, but specifically from Upper Austria. We are not only the industrial engine of Austria, but also the country’s leading agricultural region.”

Mayor Florian Schneider: „With the ReFarmUnit, a new chapter in modern agriculture is beginning here in Burghausen. This is where regional residual materials are turned into a high-quality raw material for international markets. The fact that a family-run farm is taking this step deserves great respect. Projects like this show that sustainable agriculture, economic success, and technological innovation can go hand in hand.“

About REPLOID GROUP AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young black soldier fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, which sustainably conserves key resources.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 100 people.

