REPLOID Group AG (REPLOID): In-house fertilizer AgriVio included in the Input List Germany

AgriVio is a premium fertilizer made from insect frass

Inclusion of AgriVio in the Input List Germany confirms its applicability in organic farming in Germany

Wels, December 11, 2025 – With AgriVio, REPLOID offers an organic premium fertilizer for agriculture that is entirely derived from natural cycles. AgriVio is made from insect frass — a natural mixture consisting of insect larvae excrement, residues from the feed substrate used in insect farming, and the chitinous skins shed by the larvae during growth.

This organic fertilizer is rich in essential plant nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK), as well as additional elements like magnesium oxide and sulfur. Thanks to its biostimulant properties, AgriVio naturally supports healthy plant growth. In the form of pellets or granulated, it serves as an organic slow-release fertilizer that continuously supplies crops with nutrients while reducing the risk of overfertilization and nutrient leaching compared to mineral fertilizers.

The German Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), one of the world’s leading research institutions in this field, has tested AgriVio and included it in the official Input List Germany. This certification confirms that AgriVio is approved for use in organic farming in Germany.

The following testing standards were met for inclusion in the Input List Germany:

EU organic legislation

Demeter International

Demeter Germany

German Input List

Biokreis Germany

Bioland Germany

Naturland Germany

Gäa Germany

Philip Pauer, CEO of REPLOID, stated: "AgriVio is an outstanding fertilizer that once again demonstrates how many solutions nature has to offer – you just have to look closely."

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") produces high-quality proteins and fats as well as organic fertilizer from the rearing of black soldier fly larvae. In the fattening facilities built for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits – young larvae supplied by the company are fed a feed mixture tailored to the respective location and made from residues from the regional food value chain. Once fattening is complete, REPLOID takes over the larvae for central marketing.

With upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. The group's model enables food waste and unused food to be efficiently recycled and central natural resources to be conserved in a sustainable manner.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is based in Wels (Austria). The company has a global focus and has been listed on the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: HRX5) since July 2025. The group employs around 80 people.

