

EQS-Media / 24.03.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

REPLOID is growing its team and creating space for further growth and innovation

The Group’s headcount more than doubled in financial year 2025

New headquarters in Wels

New Global Innovation Center in Leipzig, Pegau becomes the Fertilizer Center of Excellence

WELS, Austria – March 24, 2026 – The REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) continues to grow dynamically even in a challenging economic environment and is significantly expanding its organization. At the beginning of 2025, the Group employed 50 people; by year-end, the workforce had already increased to 109 employees.

Headcount growth is continuing in the current financial year, in which the Group plans to double its staff once again. To provide sufficient space for the growing team, both the headquarters in Wels and the research and development center in Germany have moved to new locations.

In February 2026, employees at the Wels headquarters moved into new, modern offices at Durisolstraße 6, Wels. At its sites, REPLOID relies on an activity-based working concept that offers different zones for focused work, interaction, creativity, and confidential discussions. In addition, REPLOID follows a New Work approach that puts people and their needs for purpose, autonomy, and development at the center. At the end of 2025, around 60 people were employed at the site; the new location offers space for up to 150 employees.

In March 2026, a large part of the research and development team relocated from Pegau to the new site at BMW-Allee 10 in Leipzig. In this “Global Innovation Center,” REPLOID is creating space for research collaborations and the practice-oriented development of new feed formulations. In addition to modern laboratory space for applied research, the site offers more than 2,500 m² of hall space with extensive opportunities for technical advancements and for producing black soldier fly neonates (“nursery”) using state-of-the-art technology. These neonates are then used in customers’ decentralized insect-rearing plants (“ReFarmUnits”) to achieve the best possible yields. The previous site in Pegau will be retained and developed into a Fertilizer Center of Excellence for the development and production of organic fertilizers. The Global Innovation Center in Leipzig is designed for around 60 people, and the Center of Excellence in Pegau for around 10 people.

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young black soldier fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 100 people.

Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu