

EQS-Media / 01.06.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

REPLOID sees significant potential for food retail and food industry regarding end-of-waste status under the waste management act – reducing scope 3 emissions and optimizing costs

Expected emission savings through the REPLOID solution compared to other organic residue recovery methods

Income stream via carbon credit trading under evaluation

Target certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 14067

WELS, Austria – June 1, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") offers a solution that transforms organic residues from the food industry and food retail into valuable raw materials. In doing so, the REPLOID system opens up new, industrially scalable pathways for customers to reduce their carbon emissions.

Significant emission reduction potential

The company is confident that this upcycling process not only enables more efficient use of resources but also significantly reduces emissions compared to alternative disposal methods – particularly conventional waste disposal, landfilling, and incineration.

Philip Pauer, CEO and Founder of REPLOID: "Instead of incinerating or landfilling organic residues – processes that generate enormous amounts of CO2 and methane – our insect larvae process this material. The larvae can serve as feed for poultry and pigs, or in processed form as a raw material for a wide range of industries. In addition, the larvae through their excretions and residues provide the basis for 100% organic, regionally produced fertilizer. Our system thus helps avoid emissions across the entire value chain."

REPLOID is seeing strong interest in its solutions from food retailers and food-producing companies, including dairy processors as well as vegetable and meat processing businesses. These sectors face substantial disposal costs for organic residues and also have a pressing need to reduce their FLAG emissions (Forest, Land and Agriculture).

For this reason, REPLOID has assembled a dedicated team to evaluate the potential for CO2 emission savings as well as possible monetization models through carbon credits – an avenue that could open up an additional income stream for the company in the future.

Certified data to substantiate emission savings potential

As a first step, REPLOID has launched a project to determine its carbon footprint, including a planned TÜV certification under ISO 14067 – Product Carbon Footprint, and to conduct a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA). In addition, REPLOID is currently implementing management systems under ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 to further strengthen its quality and environmental responsibility. Based on the results, the company will be able to quantify and substantiate its contribution to reducing Scope 3 emissions in the future.

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young Black Soldier Fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 135 people.

Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu