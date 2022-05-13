REPLY: The Board of Directors Approves the Quarterly Report Dated 31 March 2022

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [EXM, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 31 March 2022.

Since the beginning of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover amounting to €440.9 million, an increase of 25.1% compared to the corresponding data for 2021.

All indicators are positive for the period. In the first quarter of 2022 the consolidated EBITDA was €70.9 million compared to €59.6 million in 2021, equal to 16.1% of the turnover.

EBIT, from January to March, was €57.7 million (€47.9 million in 2021), and is equal to 13.1% of the turnover.

The profit before tax, from January to March, was €59.4 million (€47.6 million in 2021), equal to 13.5% of the turnover.

The net financial position of the Group on 31 March 2022 is also positive by 279.7 million. The net financial position on 31 December 2021 was positive for €193.2 million.

The comparison with the figures recorded at the end of March 2020 is even sharper. Over the past 24 months, first-quarter turnover increased by 39.1%, EBITDA by 48.8%, period EBIT by 51.6% and pre-tax profit by 74.9%. Finally, the net financial position generated a positive balance of EUR 120.4 million.

"The first quarter of 2022 - stated Mario Rizzante, Reply's Chairman - was very positive, both in terms of revenue growth and margin. These results were achieved thanks to our exclusive focus on new technological niches and the high efficiency of our network model. The combination of these two factors has allowed us to continue to grow, despite the significant uncertainty of recent months."

"Today, - continues Mario Rizzante - the tail end of the pandemic, together with the dramatic events in Ukraine, are heavily influencing economic trends, defining a market dynamic that will depend mainly on how the crisis on Europe's eastern borders evolves."

Mario Rizzante concludes: "For the time being, the future, therefore, remains uncertain. In any case, the process of transformation towards a new digital economy, which began in 2020, cannot be stopped and opens up opportunities for growth and development for companies like ours. High-speed communication software infrastructures, e-commerce, new immersive digital experiences and a strong acceleration towards automation and green tech represent the key elements of the economy of the coming years."

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things.

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

