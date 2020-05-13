REPLY: Gartner Named Reply a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementations Services Worldwide

Gartner, a leading IT research and strategic consulting firm, has positioned Reply among the leaders in their Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience (CX) implementation services worldwide.

The report, which evaluated 16 CRM and CX implementation service providers, recognizes the leading position of players who "bring a wide range of business, analytic and technical capabilities, including CRM and other customer-facing technology expertise, industry-specific domain expertise, and digital design capabilities, CX strategy, business consulting, customer analytics, enterprise architecture and design”. These are operators that demonstrate strong comparative revenue and growth, that can scale across multiple geographies and are consistent in delivering high client satisfaction.

This is the first time Reply has been named in the leading quadrant thanks to its committed focus on creativity and innovation, as well as its ability to deliver through the use of technology and pragmatic consulting.

Gartner defines the CRM and Customer Experience (CX) implementation services market as "project-based services to help clients develop a CX strategy and transform a customer relationship with adept consulting expertise. Providers in this market design, build, integrate and deploy process change and technology solutions that improve interactions between organizations and their customers”.

Reply's approach to CRM and CX projects is based on a Multi Dimensional Approach. This methodology allows Reply to understand, design and implement complex CRM and Customer Experience solutions that combine customer journey analysis, UX and digital design, process definition, CRM platforms, technological architectures and data analysis, all with a human centric design approach.

°°°

GARTNER - DISCLAIMER

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

REPLY

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005035/en/