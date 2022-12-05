Reply Ranked "Best in Class” in the PAC Innovation RADAR on Salesforce-related Services in Europe

Reply is among the leading Salesforce service providers in the PAC Innovation RADAR "Leading Salesforce Service Providers in Europe 2022", an industry study by the independent research and consulting company Teknowlogy Group. In the PAC Radar, Reply receives the "Best in Class” badge in five industries: Energy & Utilities, Financial Services, Communications & Media, Retail and Manufacturing.

The study analyses the service performance of international software and ICT service providers that implement Salesforce projects in dedicated IT market segments. PAC uses predefined criteria to analyse the strategy, development and market position of the providers and to evaluate services and competencies. For IT decision-makers, the PAC Radar offers guidance in choosing the right service partner.

Reply achieves the "Best in Class” rank for the industries Energy & Utilities, Financial Services, Communications & Media, Retail and Manufacturing sectors due to its outstanding expertise and market strength in Salesforce-related services. Reply works closely with Salesforce to provide end-to-end solutions for customers, from sales, consulting, implementation and integration to the successful delivery. As well, Reply is a permanent member of the exclusive Cloud Elite/Trailblazer pre-sales program.

Reply has developed several frameworks, tools and best practices to accelerate their clients’ time-to-value with their Salesforce investments. These include the Facility Cloud, a Salesforce framework with integrated CAD functionality.

"Reply takes an agile and integrated approach to developing innovative cloud computing solutions. Our teams leverage the latest technologies across industries to optimise the customer experience and drive digital transformation for businesses” commented Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply. "PAC's "Best in Class" recognitions in Europe underlines our comprehensive industry expertise as well as our deep technological know-how."

For more information on the PAC Innovation Radar: "Leading providers of Salesforce-related services in Europe 2022".

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

teknowlogy Group/PAC

teknowlogy Group is an independent European research and consulting firm in the fields of digital transformation, software, and IT services. It brings together the expertise of two research and advisory firms, each with a strong history and local presence in the fragmented markets of Europe: CXP and PAC (Pierre Audoin Consultants). www.teknowlogy.com and www.pac-online.com

