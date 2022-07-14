Reply Receives 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Customer Excellence Category

Reply today announced that it received a 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Customer Excellence category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 22 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

"With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, we recognize top-performing partners who have excelled in helping customers become best-run businesses,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "The winning partners have been chosen based on their commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth, and simplification. Together, we support our customers on their journey to becoming intelligent, sustainable enterprises.”

"We are delighted to receive the 2022 SAP Pinnacle Award in the Customer Excellence category. This award crowns the accolades we have already achieved and underlines our partnership. SAP recognises our outstanding customer experience and the business results achieved for our customers, as demonstrated by the implementation of innovative reference projects and best practices. The award reconfirms our leading position and valuable relationship with our customers, who we support with next generation solutions and services in various industries," said Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply.

Reply's customers benefit from its extensive international experience in implementing SAP software solutions. The company uses an agile approach to the design and development of business information systems to optimise its activities and processes. Reply's expertise encompasses business processes using Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, big data and analytics. The company uses the latest SAP technologies like SAP Customer Experience and industry cloud solutions to implement efficient and composable solutions for the digital transformation of intelligent enterprises.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Reply also bundles SAP solutions through its specialised companies Syskoplan Reply, Portaltech Reply and Power Reply. Each company has a strong industry focus and proven knowledge of vertical processes and requirements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005073/en/