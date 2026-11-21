The stock market has had a rough few weeks. As of Nov. 20, the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) had declined by about 10.4% in the prior month, largely driven by investor worries over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index has declined almost enough to qualify as a bear market, with a drop of nearly 20% since its Oct. 6 record high.

But according to Bloomberg reporting from Nov. 13, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) strategists are bullish on the S&P 500 for next year. Recent research from Goldman suggests that the benchmark S&P index will gain 26% in the next 12 months by November 2027, despite possibly lower earnings growth compared to 2026.



Let's look at what this might mean for investors -- and why it's a good sign to keep buying stocks with low-cost index funds like S&P 500 ETFs.

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