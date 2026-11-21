Goldman Sachs Aktie
WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040
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21.11.2026 01:44:50
Report: Goldman Sachs Predicts the S&P 500 Will Gain 26% in 12 Months
The stock market has had a rough few weeks. As of Nov. 20, the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) had declined by about 10.4% in the prior month, largely driven by investor worries over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index has declined almost enough to qualify as a bear market, with a drop of nearly 20% since its Oct. 6 record high.
But according to Bloomberg reporting from Nov. 13, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) strategists are bullish on the S&P 500 for next year. Recent research from Goldman suggests that the benchmark S&P index will gain 26% in the next 12 months by November 2027, despite possibly lower earnings growth compared to 2026.
Let's look at what this might mean for investors -- and why it's a good sign to keep buying stocks with low-cost index funds like S&P 500 ETFs.
Image source: Getty Images.
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Analysen zu Goldman Sachs
|12.08.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
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|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
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|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
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|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.25
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|15.01.25
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.26
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
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|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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