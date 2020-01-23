Report: At Least 400,000 Dangerously Defective Airbags Remain Unrepaired In Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At least 400,000 recalled vehicles in Ohio contain dangerously defective airbags that could blast sharp metal fragments at drivers and passengers upon deployment, resulting in serious injury or death, even in a minor crash.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the ongoing, urgent safety airbag recall – the largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history – affects tens of millions of vehicles from 19 vehicle manufacturers and more than 200 models and model years. At least 16 Americans have been killed, and more than 300 individuals have suffered serious injuries allegedly caused by these defective airbags.

As of November 2019, of the approximately 1.7 million airbags on the road in Ohio that were initially identified as containing these dangerously defective airbags, roughly 500,000 – or about 29 percent— remain unrepaired in around 400,000 vehicles, even after as many as dozens of outreach attempts by vehicle manufacturers.

Ohio residents can find out whether their vehicle has a recalled airbag at AirbagRecall.com. If they do, they can contact any of their vehicle manufacturer's nearby dealerships to schedule a free recall repair.

While the recall affects vehicles made by 19 different vehicle manufacturers, certain 2001-2003 Hondas and Acuras as well as certain 2006 Ford Ranger trucks and Mazda B-Series trucks are considered higher risk. NHTSA urges consumers not to drive these vehicles unless they are going straight to a dealer to have them repaired immediately. In Ohio, more than 1,000 unrepaired airbags fall into the higher risk, 'Do Not Drive' category. The specific 'Do Not Drive' models are listed below:

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2002-2003 Acura TL

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Acura CL

2003 Honda Pilot

Certain 2006 Ford Ranger

Certain 2006 Mazda B-Series

The airbag recall repair is absolutely free. Parts for higher risk vehicles are in good supply at area dealerships and many are offering free towing or loaner vehicles to accommodate affected vehicle owners.

Ohio residents who may be waiting for replacement parts for their vehicle, or who are not affected by the current recall, are also encouraged to call their vehicle manufacturer and confirm that their contact information is up to date, so they receive recall-related updates going forward.

"These airbags are dangerous and potentially deadly," NHTSA Acting Administrator James Owens said. "If your vehicle is under recall, you should contact your dealer for a free repair. It could save your life or the life of someone you love."

Affected vehicle manufacturers are undertaking a variety of outreach efforts to help alert vehicle owners affected by the recall and schedule free, potentially life-saving repairs. Examples of these efforts include:

In Ohio , Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (" FCA US "), vehicle manufacturer of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles, is contacting owners of unrepaired vehicles to inform them that their vehicle has an open urgent airbag safety recall. FCA US communicates the urgency of having the vehicle repaired as soon as possible, for FREE, at any authorized dealership through direct mailings, emails, phone calls and online/social media advertisements. Call your dealer today to schedule this urgent safety airbag recall repair; ask for FREE alternative transportation if needed. Visit checktoprotect.org to learn more.

, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (" "), vehicle manufacturer of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles, is contacting owners of unrepaired vehicles to inform them that their vehicle has an open urgent airbag safety recall. communicates the urgency of having the vehicle repaired as soon as possible, for FREE, at any authorized dealership through direct mailings, emails, phone calls and online/social media advertisements. Call your dealer today to schedule this urgent safety airbag recall repair; ask for FREE alternative transportation if needed. Visit checktoprotect.org to learn more. Ford Motor Company and The Lincoln Motor Company are reaching out to owners of affected Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury vehicles through mail, email, text messages, phone calls, and online advertisements to urge them to have this free repair completed as soon as possible. Many Ford and Lincoln dealers are also holding Airbag Action Day events to raise awareness and to offer convenient weekend and evening hours with amenities to accommodate vehicle owners.

BMW of North America continues to ensure that the 12,653 unrepaired inflators belonging to owners residing in Ohio are made aware that their vehicle has an open urgent airbag safety recall. BMW communicates to these owners through a variety of communication channels. BMW vehicles affected include: 2008-2013 1 Series, 2000-2013 3 Series, 2000-2004 5 Series, 2013-2015 X1 Models, 2007-2010 X3 Models, 2000-2004 & 2007-2013 X5 Models and 2008-2014 X6 Models. Please call a BMW Dealer to schedule an appointment to address this urgent recall today. For your convenience, loaner vehicles and other alternate transportation options are available. Some dealers also offer complimentary mobile repair service and send a mobile service team to your home or workplace to repair defective parts for FREE. Please inquire when calling for your appointment.

continues to ensure that the 12,653 unrepaired inflators belonging to owners residing in are made aware that their vehicle has an open urgent airbag safety recall. BMW communicates to these owners through a variety of communication channels. BMW vehicles affected include: 2008-2013 1 Series, 2000-2013 3 Series, 2000-2004 5 Series, 2013-2015 X1 Models, 2007-2010 X3 Models, 2000-2004 & 2007-2013 X5 Models and 2008-2014 X6 Models. Please call a BMW Dealer to schedule an appointment to address this urgent recall today. For your convenience, loaner vehicles and other alternate transportation options are available. Some dealers also offer complimentary mobile repair service and send a mobile service team to your home or workplace to repair defective parts for FREE. Please inquire when calling for your appointment. Daimler Trucks North America is working to ensure that the owners of 37 unrepaired vehicles in Ohio are made aware that their vehicle has an open urgent airbag safety recall. Daimler Trucks North America continues to communicate to these owners through a variety of channels: direct mailings, live phone calls, postcards, automated phone calls, and online/social media advertisements. Please call a Daimler Trucks North America Dealer to schedule a free repair. 2008-2009 Daimler Trucks North America Sterling Bullet vehicles are affected by the recall.

are made aware that their vehicle has an open urgent airbag safety recall. Daimler Trucks North America continues to communicate to these owners through a variety of channels: direct mailings, live phone calls, postcards, automated phone calls, and online/social media advertisements. Please call a Daimler Trucks North America Dealer to schedule a free repair. 2008-2009 Daimler Trucks North America Sterling Bullet vehicles are affected by the recall. General Motors is working to ensure that the 12,200 unrepaired owners residing in Ohio are made aware that their vehicle has an open urgent airbag safety recall. GM continues to communicate to these owners through a variety of channels: direct mailings, emails, live phone calls, automated phone calls, text messages and online/social media advertisements. GM vehicles affected include: 2007-2008 Chevrolet Silverado HD; 2007-2008 GMC Sierra HD; 2003-2010 Pontiac Vibe; 2008-2009 Saturn Astra ; 2005-2006 Saab 9-2X; 2006-2011 Saab 9-3; and 2006-2009 Saab 9-5.

are made aware that their vehicle has an open urgent airbag safety recall. GM continues to communicate to these owners through a variety of channels: direct mailings, emails, live phone calls, automated phone calls, text messages and online/social media advertisements. GM vehicles affected include: 2007-2008 Chevrolet Silverado HD; 2007-2008 GMC Sierra HD; 2003-2010 Pontiac Vibe; 2008-2009 ; 2005-2006 Saab 9-2X; 2006-2011 Saab 9-3; and 2006-2009 Saab 9-5. Volkswagen and Audi are working diligently to ensure that the 9,400 unrepaired vehicle owners in Ohio are made aware that their vehicle has an open urgent airbag safety recall. Volkswagen and Audi communicate with vehicle owners consistently utilizing multiple outreach channels. Volkswagen affected vehicles include: 2009-2017 CC, 2010-2016 Eos, 2010-2014 Golf, 2013 Golf R, 2009-2013 GTI, 2012-2015 Passat, 2006-2010 Passat Sedan, and 2006-2010 Passat Wagon. Audi affected vehicles include: 2006-2013 A3, 2005-2008 A4 Sedan, 2009-2012 Q5, 2007-2009 A4 Cabriolet, 2007-2009 S4 Cabriolet, 2010-2012 A5 Cabriolet, 2010-2012 S5 Cabriolet, 2007-2008 RS4 Sedan, 2005-2008 A4 Avant, 2005-2008 S4 Avant, 2008 RS4 Cabriolet, 2007-2009 A4 Cabriolet, 2007-2009 S4 Cabriolet, 2005-2011 A6 Sedan, 2005-2011 A6 Avant, 2007-2011 S6 Sedan, 2017 R8 Spyder, 2017 R8 Coupe, 2016-2017 TT Roadster, and 2016-2017 TT Coupe.

are made aware that their vehicle has an open urgent airbag safety recall. Volkswagen and Audi communicate with vehicle owners consistently utilizing multiple outreach channels. Volkswagen affected vehicles include: 2009-2017 CC, 2010-2016 Eos, 2010-2014 Golf, 2013 Golf R, 2009-2013 GTI, 2012-2015 Passat, 2006-2010 Passat Sedan, and 2006-2010 Passat Wagon. Audi affected vehicles include: 2006-2013 A3, 2005-2008 A4 Sedan, 2009-2012 Q5, 2007-2009 A4 Cabriolet, 2007-2009 S4 Cabriolet, 2010-2012 A5 Cabriolet, 2010-2012 S5 Cabriolet, 2007-2008 RS4 Sedan, 2005-2008 A4 Avant, 2005-2008 S4 Avant, 2008 RS4 Cabriolet, 2007-2009 A4 Cabriolet, 2007-2009 S4 Cabriolet, 2005-2011 A6 Sedan, 2005-2011 A6 Avant, 2007-2011 S6 Sedan, 2017 R8 Spyder, 2017 R8 Coupe, 2016-2017 TT Roadster, and 2016-2017 TT Coupe. Toyota Motor North America continues to contact vehicle owners by mail, email, and phone. Other initiatives include repair-a-thon events and local partnerships in an effort to further awareness.

In early February, in partnership with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS), manufacturers will mail recall notification letters to affected vehicle owners urging them to take action and schedule a FREE repair with their local dealerships. The Ohio BMV is among the first in the nation to launch a vehicle safety recall notification program using the state's vehicle registration renewal process.

For more information about these and other efforts by affected vehicle manufacturers, please visit:

ABOUT AIRBAG RECALL

Airbag Recall is a program supported by community organizations, public interest groups, private companies, elected officials, faith communities and other concerned parties to raise consumer awareness about the ongoing urgent airbag safety recall. Participants are committed to educating individuals about the risks associated with defective airbags, helping affected drivers schedule free repairs and accelerating recall completion rates. To determine if your car has a defective airbag, visit www.AirbagRecall.com and enter your vehicle identification number (VIN).

