|
05.12.2019 19:03:00
Report: Credit Unions Continue to Help People Afford Life
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama credit unions continue to offer substantial financial benefits to members, according to the Credit Union National Association's Mid-Year 2019 Alabama Membership Benefits Report.
According to Datatrac, the research firm behind CUNA's report, credit unions in the state provided their 2.1 million credit union members $260,007,305 in direct financial benefits during the 12 months ending in June. That means, on average, credit union members received the equivalent of $126 each and that households received an average of $264.
Credit unions are member-owned and democratic, allowing these not-for-profit financial institutions to focus their efforts on creating value for members. For-profit financial service providers are obliged to maximize profits for their third-party shareholders. But credit unions' unique structure allows them to use their revenues to directly benefit consumers. As a result, credit union members often enjoy better service and lower fees.
Credit unions also tend to offer lower average interest rates on personal unsecured loans, fixed-rate first mortgages, adjustable-rate first mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards and new and used auto loans. An example cited in Datatrac's report shows that financing a new $25,000 automobile for 60 months at a typical Alabama credit union would save borrowers an average of $1,350 a year over the life of the loan.
Alabama's population stood at 4.89 million as of June 2019, which means credit unions members made up about 42% of the state's population.
With 466 branches across the state and total assets exceeding $23 billion, Alabama's credit unions are financially strong, convenient and provide great value. For more information or to find a credit union that's right for you, visit yourmoneyfurther.com.
About the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates. The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates represents 342 credit unions in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, with a combined total of $118.63 billion in assets and more than 10.1 million members. LSCU provides advocacy and regulatory information; education and training; cooperative initiatives (including financial education outreach); media relations and information; and business solutions. For more information, visit www.lscu.coop. Follow the League on Twitter or Facebook.
Media Contact:
Cailin O'Brien
Media Relations Manager
(678) 542-3415
cailino@gcua.org
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-credit-unions-continue-to-help-people-afford-life-300970200.html
SOURCE League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt stabil -- DAX leichter -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Die Anleger an der Wall Street halten sich zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete den Handel kaum bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich jedoch schwächer. Die asiatischen Indizes konnten am Donnerstag zulegen.