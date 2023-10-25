Report Finds that 90% of Educators See AI as a Beacon for More Accessible Education

Despite low levels of preparedness and other barriers to adoption, there is a prevailing belief in Generative AI's potential to empower educators and learners alike

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today released its inaugural report, "The 2023 Educator AI Report: Perceptions, Practices, and Potential," showcasing a comprehensive exploration of AI's current and future role in K-12 classrooms.

A resounding 90% of educators surveyed believe that AI has the potential to make education more accessible

With Generative AI emerging as a pivotal element in the dynamic educational landscape of 2023, Imagine Learning conducted the survey to explore the perceptions, current practices, and future aspirations of educators who have already embraced technology in the classroom.

One compelling finding coming out of the report is that a resounding 90% of educators surveyed believe that AI has the potential to make education more accessible. Increasingly, teachers are recognizing that when implemented ethically and with thoughtful consideration, AI can help students with special needs, learning disabilities, and language barriers, for example, and experience more effective, personalized learning methods.

When it comes to readiness, however, only 15% of educators feel "prepared" or "very prepared" to oversee the use of Generative AI in the classroom, with over twice that number (32%) expressing they are completely unprepared to do so. What's more, educators indicate a disparity when it comes to the likelihood of using Generative AI in the classroom, with district and school leaders perceived as less likely to embrace new AI tools when compared to educators and students.

On top of this, only one-third (33%) of surveyed educators feel that they have the support they need from their district and school leadership to successfully implement Generative AI into their teaching.

Other key findings from Imagine Learning's report include:

Almost half of educators (44%) who have used Generative AI believe that its use has alleviated the burden of their workload and made their jobs easier.

"Generative AI is a blend of promise and prudence. Its transformative potential is undeniable, but the journey forward requires thoughtful consideration," said Sari Factor, Vice Chair and Chief Strategy Officer, of Imagine Learning. "Learning is above all a human endeavor. With Generative AI as a tool to simplify lesson planning, reduce administrative tasks, and enhance personalized learning, we can empower the potential of teachers and students and improve learning outcomes."

To learn more about the findings, you can download the full report here.

Methodology

The survey consisted of responses from K-12 educators who work in districts across the U.S. and are members of Imagine Learning's Teachers' Lounge, a virtual space for teachers using Imagine Learning programs to connect, collaborate, and share classroom insights with colleagues across the country. Imagine Learning conducted the survey from August 25 – September 8, 2023, through a web-based quantitative survey that was approximately 7 minutes in length. 69% of respondents were teachers, followed by 19% administrators, and 12% support staff.

About Imagine Learning

Every classroom, every student is bursting with potential. That's why we pursue relentless innovation at the intersection of technology, people, and curricula. Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions fueled by insights from educators, working alongside educators to support 15 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Our core portfolio includes Imagine IM®, Imagine Learning EL Education®, Twig Science®, and Traverse®. Our robust supplemental and intervention suite equips learners with personalized instruction for English and Spanish literacy, math, coding, and more. Imagine Edgenuity™ is our flagship courseware solution, complemented by Imagine School Services' Certified Teachers. Imagine Learning. Empower potential. Learn more: imaginelearning.com.

