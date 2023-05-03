Report from the Annual General Meeting of Nilörngruppen AB

The following was decided at the Annual General Meeting of Nilörngruppen AB held 3 May 2023:

The Income Statement and the Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Income Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for 2022 were approved. The Annual General Meeting granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the President for their management during the 2022 operating year.

Dividend to shareholders was decided to be paid at SEK 5.00 per share (total SEK 57.0 million) in accordance with the Board's proposal. The record date for the right to receive dividends was set for 5 May 2023 and a dividend to shareholders is expected to be paid on 10 May 2023.

The Annual General Meeting decided that directors’ fees in a total amount of SEK 600,000 be paid, with SEK 240,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 120,000 to each of the members of the Board of Directors. Fees to the auditors would be paid according to approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect Petter Stillström, Johan Larsson, Ann-Christine Hvittfeldt and Magnus Johansson. Petter Stillström was appointed to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting decided to elect PWC, with Nicklas Kullberg as chief auditor.

Guidelines for compensation to members of senior management was adopted in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors was authorised until the next-following Annual General Meeting to decide on new issuance, on one or more occasions, of up to 1,000,000 class B shares in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

As proposed, the Annual General Meeting decided not to appoint an election committee. Suggestions may be made by the Company’s major shareholders and will be presented in the notice to Annual General Meeting.

Borås, 3 May 2023

Questions will be answered by:

Krister Magnusson

CEO

Mobile: +46-704 852 114

E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

The information herein was provided for publication at 10:00 p.m.(CET), 3 May 2023.

