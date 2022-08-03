|
03.08.2022 14:00:00
REPORT: Many Kids Sharing Nudes Before Parents Talk to Them About Safety
New research from Thorn reveals many parents are hesitant to discuss online safety with their kids, may victim-blame, and implement harsh punishments
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Thorn, a technology nonprofit dedicated to defending children from online sexual abuse, finds that fewer than 1 in 3 parents have talked with their children about sharing nudes.
This research, "The Role of Caregivers: Safeguarding & Enhancing Youth Resilience Against Harmful Sexual Encounters Online", shows that parents' hesitancy to discuss this topic often stems from a discrepancy between how often and how early parents believe children are sharing nude selfies and kids' self-reporting of this behavior.
This hesitancy can cause delays in parents' responses to a rapidly changing landscape of sexual exploitation online.
The research also reflects many parents feel ill-equipped to have these uncomfortable conversations with their children and examines the attitudes, perceptions, and behaviors of caregivers as they relate to talking with their children about sharing "nudes," or self-generated child sexual abuse material (SG-CSAM).
This latest study builds on Thorn's earlier research examining the experiences of young people who have shared explicit imagery of themselves.
Thorn found that:
Even fewer parents (27%) have had conversations with their children about non-consensually re-sharing the nude imagery of their peers. More concerningly, 1 in 4 parents believes that the person who receives a nude photo or video has a right to re-share it at their discretion, with 33% of male parents thinking this is acceptable compared to 16% of women—a troubling gender discrepancy.
The report underscores the critical need to provide parents and caregivers with the tools they need to have open, honest, and non-judgmental discussions with their kids about online risks and healthy online relationships.
That's why Thorn launched Thorn for Parents, a digital resource hub designed to equip parents and caregivers and help them have earlier, more frequent, and judgment-free conversations with kids about digital safety.
While these conversations may be uncomfortable, 4 in 5 parents surveyed agreed a few things would make them more likely to speak with their children about digital safety. These factors include knowing other parents at their child's school were discussing the issue with their children; having a better understanding of the tech platforms their children use; and understanding that nude-sharing behavior was on the rise.
"Parents and caregivers are the first line of defense in protecting children from bad actors and other dangers online," said Julie Cordua, CEO of Thorn. "We study the ways parents currently engage with their kids on these topics to better understand what might be holding parents back – and what can be created to help parents have more proactive conversations with their children on these topics.
"All parents want the best for their kids—and while there are many steps parents can take to protect their children online, the first step is having honest talks with their children about risks and safety, without judgment. Thorn is here to help parents start these conversations so we can move closer to a world where every child is free to safely explore online, and to simply be a kid."
Methodology: This research was conducted by Thorn in partnership with Benenson Strategy Group. Both qualitative and quantitative tools were used to collect data related to caregiver attitudes and behaviors about the role of technology in their child's life and its intersection with sexual exploration. In March 2020, 16 caregivers, aged 31-60 and 14 youth, aged 15-17, participated in focus groups. In July and October 2021, 2,000 caregivers from across the United States participated in one of two 18-minute online surveys. Data was weighted to age, gender, race, and geography, based on US Census data.Note of Privacy and Safety
Ensuring the privacy and safety of those who chose to participate in this research was paramount. Help resources were provided to participants in the event who wanted to learn more about the topics discussed or needed professional support to talk about the issues.
About Thorn: Thorn is a nonprofit founded in 2012 to build technology to defend children from sexual abuse to eliminate child sex abuse material from the internet. Thorn creates products that identify child victims faster, provides services for the tech industry to play a proactive role in removing abuse content from their platforms, and works directly with youth and communities to build resilient kids. Learn more about Thorn's mission to build technology to defend children from sexual abuse at Thorn.org.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-many-kids-sharing-nudes-before-parents-talk-to-them-about-safety-301598484.html
SOURCE Thorn
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSpannungen zwischen China und Taiwan rücken in den Hintergrund: Wall Street beendet Handel gespalten -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX schließt in Grün -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich stärker. Die Wall Street zeigte sich uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit positiver Tendenz.