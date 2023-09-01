|
01.09.2023 13:09:17
Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 1, 2023 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Henrik Juuel
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 149.56
|3,375
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
3,375
DKK 504,775.55
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-09-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, which have been developed through our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Government to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.
Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600
Company Announcement no. 33 / 2023
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bavarian Nordic A/Smehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bavarian Nordic A/Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|20,00
|-3,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.