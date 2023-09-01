01.09.2023 13:09:17

Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 1, 2023Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameHenrik Juuel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 149.563,375
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

3,375
DKK 504,775.55
e)Date of the transaction2023-09-01
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, which have been developed through our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Government to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 33 / 2023

Attachment


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bavarian Nordic A/S 20,00 -3,66% Bavarian Nordic A/S

