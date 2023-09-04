|
Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 4, 2023 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Luc Debruyne
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 154.69
|4,800
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
4,800
DKK 742,490.88
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-09-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, which have been developed through our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Government to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.
Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600
Company Announcement no. 34 / 2023
