22.04.2024 18:00:00
Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 22, 2024 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
The transactions concern the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) awarded to members of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S as part of their remuneration for 2021, and in accordance with the decision by the Annual General Meeting on April 20, 2021. The three-year vesting period has now expired, and all conditions for release of the shares have been met.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anders Gersel Pedersen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Deputy Chairman of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 273.25
|823
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
823
DKK 225,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-04-22
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Kürstein
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 273.25
|548
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
548
DKK 150,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-04-22
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Frank Verwiel
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 273.25
|548
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
548
DKK 150,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-04-22
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anne Louise Eberhard
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 273.25
|548
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
548
DKK 150,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-04-22
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anja Gjøl
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 273.25
|548
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
548
DKK 150,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-04-22
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Linette Munksgaard Andersen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 273.25
|548
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
548
DKK 150,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-04-22
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Karen Merete Jensen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 273.25
|548
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
548
DKK 150,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-04-22
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Thomas Alex Bennekov
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 273.25
|548
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
548
DKK 150,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-04-22
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company with a mission to protect and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, supplied to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.
Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600
Company Announcement no. 08 / 2024
