10.01.2024 18:00:00

Report on Carbios’ liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF



  • Shares concerned: Carbios (ISIN code: FR0011648716)
  • Market concerned: Euronext Growth Paris

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 10 January 2024 (18:00 CET). CARBIOS, (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.

As of December 31, 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 4,047 shares
  • € 528,496.09
  • Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 2,843
  • Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 3,234
  • Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 219,346 shares for € 5,241,548.78
  • Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 220,470 shares for € 5,238,602.75

For the record, as of the half-year statement on June 30, 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 5,171 shares
  • € 514,893.59
  • Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 3,593
  • Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 3,622
  • Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 171,327 shares for € 6,190,402.48
  • Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 169,885 shares for € 6,142,236.81

At the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 2,048 shares
  • € 151,529.34

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

###

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles.  Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale.  Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first industrial plant, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is due to be commissioned in 2025.  CARBIOS has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products’ recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium.

Visit www.carbios.com/en to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

Twitter: CARBIOS / LinkedIn: CARBIOS / Instagram: insideCarbios

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code                 FR0011648716
Ticker Code                 Euronext Growth: ALCRB
LEI:                         969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in CARBIOS in any country.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by CARBIOS. CARBIOS operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. CARBIOS draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows and the development of the sector in which CARBIOS operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if CARBIOS’ financial position, results, cash flows and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of CARBIOS’ future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority ("AMF”), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company’s website. Should all or any part of these risk factors materialize or others, in no case whatsoever will CARBIOS be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. CARBIOS makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact:

CARBIOS
Melissa Flauraud
Press Relations
melissa.flauraud@carbios.com
+33 (0)6 30 26 50 04
Benjamin Audebert
Investor Relations
contact@carbios.com
+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76

Press Relations (France)
Iconic
Marie-Virginie Klein
mvk@iconic-conseil.com
+33 (0)1 44 14 99 96		Press Relations (U.S.)
Rooney Partners
Kate L. Barrette
kbarrette@rooneyco.com
+1 212 223 0561		Press Relations (DACH & UK)
MC Services
Anne Hennecke



carbios@mc-services.eu
+49 (0)211 529 252 22

Translation is for information purposes only.
In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail

APPENDIX

Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the six-month period starting July 1, 2023 and ending December 31, 2023
Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the six-month period starting July 1, 2023 and ending December 31, 2023
PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesEquity purchased in euros DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesEquity sold in euros
Total2 843219 3465 241 548,78  Total3 234220 4705 238 602,75
10/07/2023548 323269 464,80 10/07/2023223 266104 043,50
11/07/20231417 104205 683,10 11/07/20231015 663163 322,50
12/07/20231005 960166 213,20 12/07/2023885 497153 761,90
13/07/2023372 37565 604,20 13/07/2023392 37465 960,00
14/07/2023413 837106 021,80 14/07/2023413 10585 987,05
17/07/2023393 23190 222,80 17/07/2023543 745104 849,60
18/07/2023331 82049 801,80 18/07/2023221 24434 081,40
19/07/2023292 16258 688,10 19/07/2023442 41565 740,40
20/07/20231696826 192,30 20/07/20231678021 193,95
21/07/2023958015 327,20 21/07/202362045 478,90
24/07/2023221 35936 473,35 24/07/2023181 30235 158,15
25/07/2023181 26933 270,70 25/07/2023261 27633 545,95
26/07/2023291 69344 148,00 26/07/2023381 55540 633,10
27/07/20231167517 819,05 27/07/2023241 33835 346,90
28/07/20231126,80 28/07/20232541 447,20
31/07/2023241 42638 101,05 31/07/2023251 27034 121,40
01/08/20231982521 656,75 01/08/20231472118 948,85
02/08/20231880020 743,95 02/08/20231342911 098,45
03/08/202342706 974,50 03/08/202341924 975,15
04/08/2023953113 699,55 04/08/20232370718 356,70
07/08/20231370718 077,85 07/08/20231772018 488,85
08/08/2023221 01025 836,65 08/08/20231182221 159,10
09/08/2023947912 181,30 09/08/20231676719 544,75
10/08/20231197824 799,00 10/08/2023151 16829 692,85
11/08/2023151 41935 709,95 11/08/20231194423 764,25
14/08/2023303 08676 947,40 14/08/2023141 49337 284,25
15/08/2023211 60039 115,10 15/08/20231792122 451,80
16/08/202333017 276,80 16/08/202361864 519,80
17/08/2023151 38433 211,90 17/08/20231148311 573,90
18/08/2023261 80142 038,60 18/08/2023201 20128 021,10
21/08/20231244210 402,00 21/08/20231886820 580,20
22/08/202363077 381,60 22/08/2023121 04925 413,35
23/08/2023969416 457,20 23/08/202341513 639,10
24/08/202343017 178,85 24/08/20231989921 695,90
25/08/20231124,00 25/08/202373688 862,00
28/08/202362536 100,05 28/08/202353007 312,50
29/08/20231069116 836,05 29/08/2023282 20153 774,55
30/08/2023960214 681,35 30/08/20231474418 200,20
31/08/2023121 00024 973,00 31/08/2023192 61165 037,00
01/09/2023121 06926 243,60 01/09/2023587321 512,40
04/09/2023760114 852,50 04/09/2023458114 352,00
05/09/2023171 28231 602,00 05/09/2023162 00149 383,25
06/09/20231892322 811,85 06/09/2023862915 586,25
07/09/2023353 49585 762,80 07/09/2023232 20354 265,55
08/09/20231366116 087,30 08/09/20231047011 464,45
11/09/20231487321 288,35 11/09/2023211 48636 385,50
12/09/2023583 19579 475,25 12/09/2023685 579142 061,50
13/09/2023381 93145 847,60 13/09/2023331 37332 627,95
14/09/20231178918 987,40 14/09/2023271 66340 295,85
15/09/2023292 19954 220,60 15/09/2023362 29456 768,25
18/09/20231796223 501,80 18/09/2023221 15128 277,55
19/09/2023291 29531 109,05 19/09/20231578518 954,20
20/09/2023191 27330 065,85 20/09/2023221 17327 712,60
21/09/20231350511 816,15 21/09/2023236842,45
22/09/2023302 38853 947,05 22/09/2023151 56435 152,20
25/09/2023351 64936 828,70 25/09/2023281 99544 794,55
26/09/2023201 55634 157,50 26/09/20231148210 681,30
27/09/2023221 50232 157,95 27/09/20231076516 475,85
28/09/2023342 83060 731,85 28/09/2023393 54476 377,05
29/09/202311503 292,50 29/09/2023201 86240 886,25
02/10/20231492620 691,00 02/10/2023171 16126 028,25
03/10/2023383 06369 634,50 03/10/2023492 50057 394,85
04/10/2023342 65957 804,05 04/10/2023432 96964 910,10
05/10/2023311 63435 454,00 05/10/20231689219 362,30
06/10/2023191 33128 677,90 06/10/2023321 45131 371,65
09/10/2023181 17425 030,85 09/10/20231252211 071,80
10/10/2023850811 267,30 10/10/2023352 44953 546,05
11/10/2023251 41931 576,20 11/10/2023241 13125 212,70
12/10/2023291 97846 274,10 12/10/2023694 18297 089,50
13/10/2023291 52235 258,35 13/10/2023431 97745 958,85
16/10/2023262 07547 798,40 16/10/20231181918 711,75
17/10/2023191 56735 173,90 17/10/2023161 50533 857,50
18/10/2023271 35030 645,20 18/10/20231493321 307,40
19/10/2023484 828106 038,25 19/10/2023222 17247 940,90
20/10/2023442 79557 420,15 20/10/2023331 75135 896,45
23/10/2023211 62032 525,63 23/10/2023201 61932 616,45
24/10/20231393919 111,35 24/10/2023271 91039 271,15
25/10/2023171 89139 614,05 25/10/2023261 84639 263,95
26/10/2023191 46630 941,80 26/10/2023302 06343 798,40
27/10/2023313 51574 091,40 27/10/2023272 23047 134,20
30/10/2023181 84137 672,25 30/10/2023351 36327 942,05
31/10/2023242 04041 511,90 31/10/2023322 07442 330,75
01/11/2023141 50030 526,40 01/11/2023151 03921 179,40
02/11/2023231 82738 734,65 02/11/2023524 22688 883,20
03/11/2023514 59298 778,25 03/11/2023654 824104 103,35
06/11/2023182 31850 466,30 06/11/2023393 02565 903,85
07/11/2023221 61434 735,70 07/11/2023191 26527 242,90
08/11/2023292 67158 000,25 08/11/2023342 98064 854,30
09/11/2023443 98387 839,35 09/11/2023735 427120 022,00
10/11/2023414 22990 952,60 10/11/2023262 91462 412,00
13/11/2023292 24848 413,20 13/11/2023442 51254 399,10
14/11/2023222 33051 329,30 14/11/2023594 08390 508,55
15/11/2023413 37674 994,15 15/11/2023342 42854 239,45
16/11/2023413 04767 038,95 16/11/2023382 44554 039,10
17/11/2023201 86041 482,80 17/11/2023422 62658 613,70
20/11/2023191 43432 392,05 20/11/2023261 99845 187,00
21/11/2023252 22650 881,45 21/11/2023352 35554 065,40
22/11/2023181 26728 314,75 22/11/2023956012 536,25
23/11/2023495 419115 719,70 23/11/2023302 87061 289,75
24/11/2023302 60154 393,25 24/11/2023242 42950 983,45
27/11/2023262 22446 467,35 27/11/2023312 23746 971,35
28/11/20231285117 831,10 28/11/2023131 16224 464,95
29/11/2023191 74137 948,30 29/11/2023292 56955 927,90
30/11/2023182 01143 495,95 30/11/2023372 53555 141,40
01/12/2023191 67736 662,70 01/12/2023211 65436 299,35
04/12/2023393 45678 976,15 04/12/2023604 608105 490,65
05/12/202343848 700,10 05/12/20232289520 338,75
06/12/202391 02423 263,30 06/12/2023141 04423 792,25
07/12/2023242 27351 647,90 07/12/2023241 67738 190,25
08/12/202331002 280,00 08/12/2023282 48158 920,60
11/12/2023384 489109 477,60 11/12/2023634 267104 363,15
12/12/2023252 06049 930,65 12/12/2023321 93647 106,85
13/12/2023473 46183 003,45 13/12/2023473 13875 727,00
14/12/2023191 47936 788,30 14/12/2023322 17253 642,30
15/12/2023191 91547 945,85 15/12/2023311 76344 329,75
18/12/2023192 00050 178,45 18/12/2023231 92548 406,90
19/12/20231151513 018,60 19/12/2023221 11028 152,70
20/12/20231171918 385,75 20/12/20231394524 253,80
21/12/20231076419 576,80 21/12/20231490823 386,50
22/12/2023171 70845 059,75 22/12/2023483 25386 220,05
27/12/2023000,00 27/12/2023875520 698,90
28/12/202353008 223,80 28/12/202352506 976,75
29/12/202311193 332,00 29/12/202311193 397,45

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Carbios SAmehr Nachrichten