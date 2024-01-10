Report on Carbios’ liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF









Shares concerned: Carbios (ISIN code: FR0011648716)

Market concerned: Euronext Growth Paris

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 10 January 2024 (18:00 CET). CARBIOS, (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.

As of December 31, 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

4,047 shares

€ 528,496.09

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 2,843

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 3,234

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 219,346 shares for € 5,241,548.78

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 220,470 shares for € 5,238,602.75

For the record, as of the half-year statement on June 30, 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

5,171 shares

€ 514,893.59

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 3,593

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 3,622

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 171,327 shares for € 6,190,402.48

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 169,885 shares for € 6,142,236.81

At the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

2,048 shares

€ 151,529.34

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

###

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first industrial plant, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is due to be commissioned in 2025. CARBIOS has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products’ recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium.

Visit www.carbios.com/en to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in CARBIOS in any country.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by CARBIOS. CARBIOS operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. CARBIOS draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows and the development of the sector in which CARBIOS operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if CARBIOS’ financial position, results, cash flows and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of CARBIOS’ future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority ("AMF”), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company’s website. Should all or any part of these risk factors materialize or others, in no case whatsoever will CARBIOS be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. CARBIOS makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact:

CARBIOS

Melissa Flauraud

Press Relations

melissa.flauraud@carbios.com

+33 (0)6 30 26 50 04

Benjamin Audebert

Investor Relations

contact@carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76



Press Relations (France)

Iconic

Marie-Virginie Klein

mvk@iconic-conseil.com

+33 (0)1 44 14 99 96 Press Relations (U.S.)

Rooney Partners

Kate L. Barrette

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 0561 Press Relations (DACH & UK)

MC Services

Anne Hennecke







carbios@mc-services.eu

+49 (0)211 529 252 22





Translation is for information purposes only.

In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail

Attachment