09.07.2024 18:00:00

Report on Carbios' liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

PRESS RELEASE

 

REGULATED INFORMATION: ONGOING

Report on Carbios’ liquidity contract with Natixis

ODDO BHF

  • Shares concerned: Carbios (ISIN code: FR0011648716)
  • Market concerned: Euronext Growth Paris

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 09 July 2024 (18:00 CEST). CARBIOS, (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.

As of June 30, 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 18,236 shares
  • € 199,349.87
  • Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 2,971
  • Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 2,909
  • Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 236,636 shares for € 5,531,493.24
  • Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 222,447 shares for € 5,202,347.72

For the record, as of the half-year statement on December 31, 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 4,047 shares
  • € 528,496.09
  • Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 2,843
  • Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 3,234
  • Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 219,346 shares for € 5,241,548.78
  • Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 220,470 shares for € 5,238,602.75

At the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 2,048 shares
  • € 151,529.34

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles.  Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale.  Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first industrial plant, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is due to be commissioned in 2025.  CARBIOS has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products’ recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium.

Visit www.carbios.com/en to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

Twitter: CARBIOS / LinkedIn: CARBIOS / Instagram: insideCarbios

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code                 FR0011648716
Ticker Code                 Euronext Growth: ALCRB
LEI:                         969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

APPENDIX

Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the six-month period starting January 1, 2024 and ending June 30, 2024
Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the six-month period starting January 1, 2024 and ending June 30, 2024
PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesEquity purchased in euros DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesEquity sold in euros
Total2 971236 6365 531 493,24 Total2 909222 4475 202 347,72
02/01/2024463 52999 365,20 02/01/2024432 74977 876,95
03/01/2024533 30689 798,05 03/01/2024332 83677 042,10
04/01/20241471719 439,10 04/01/2024776620 849,40
05/01/2024161 91251 727,00 05/01/2024151 68845 764,70
08/01/2024151 89550 848,35 08/01/20241192824 978,85
09/01/2024345 438140 372,80 09/01/2024233 900101 018,55
10/01/2024141 90949 592,00 10/01/2024172 22257 910,05
11/01/2024202 31161 145,10 11/01/2024202 05554 629,20
12/01/2024111 75645 535,05 12/01/2024322 64569 140,90
15/01/2024273 45291 234,65 15/01/2024371 76746 754,70
16/01/2024413 27583 781,95 16/01/2024151 41136 248,90
17/01/2024424 580112 035,95 17/01/2024262 19153 410,45
18/01/2024261 92446 561,25 18/01/2024272 41758 696,10
19/01/2024231 66039 755,40 19/01/20241297423 392,50
22/01/2024191 33031 867,75 22/01/2024281 75742 210,30
23/01/2024171 03124 328,15 23/01/2024553512 625,80
24/01/20241123,75 24/01/202461774 203,75
25/01/2024171 30731 178,70 25/01/20241599423 691,20
26/01/20241490721 420,60 26/01/2024171 05825 074,80
29/01/2024171 16427 419,40 29/01/2024975517 761,50
30/01/2024252 23751 253,65 30/01/2024291 91643 934,45
31/01/2024281 74739 358,20 31/01/2024171 08024 329,55
01/02/2024211 38130 752,80 01/02/2024131 33229 817,05
02/02/2024302 29050 945,55 02/02/2024412 16948 509,30
05/02/2024182 33551 366,10 05/02/2024211 77139 024,35
06/02/2024171 87741 380,50 06/02/2024292 57556 974,95
07/02/2024333 39173 567,60 07/02/2024202 24148 681,20
08/02/2024283 04864 702,80 08/02/2024252 69557 484,40
09/02/2024171 50632 577,00 09/02/2024252 02343 805,25
12/02/2024121 06223 463,10 12/02/2024302 16047 666,35
13/02/2024232 48054 353,55 13/02/2024161 53633 897,10
14/02/2024141 20526 036,25 14/02/2024201 33328 852,55
15/02/2024221 79740 850,00 15/02/2024563 49878 671,45
16/02/2024232 06048 510,75 16/02/2024523 27577 261,25
19/02/2024262 89571 565,35 19/02/2024795 711140 860,35
20/02/2024413 08676 146,45 20/02/2024282 04650 574,60
21/02/2024101 10527 052,00 21/02/2024761415 056,70
22/02/2024181 84846 048,50 22/02/2024403 01975 306,15
23/02/2024201 56838 753,85 23/02/2024231 66041 161,80
26/02/2024282 12953 246,55 26/02/2024332 30357 792,80
27/02/2024201 49637 380,40 27/02/2024181 93848 771,80
28/02/2024342 14753 263,70 28/02/202412155 246,00
29/02/2024221 61439 586,05 29/02/2024231 74943 000,60
01/03/202442165 378,40 01/03/2024282 86772 322,70
04/03/2024181 31333 899,65 04/03/2024181 61141 865,70
05/03/2024423 929101 982,25 05/03/2024362 75072 118,20
06/03/20241681120 959,10 06/03/2024342 46563 516,05
07/03/2024181 51038 985,30 07/03/2024231 76645 776,70
08/03/2024231 85148 655,30 08/03/2024181 56941 298,80
11/03/2024291 68944 302,05 11/03/2024191 15230 403,40
12/03/2024362 31559 403,45 12/03/2024302 17555 915,70
13/03/2024282 48763 018,05 13/03/2024211 30933 133,25
14/03/2024191 17630 265,05 14/03/2024232 12654 600,80
15/03/2024272 48862 773,60 15/03/20241262316 001,15
18/03/20241396223 697,00 18/03/202442506 237,50
19/03/2024980019 314,40 19/03/20241289121 784,95
20/03/202474039 810,55 20/03/20242681 664,10
21/03/202424009 880,00 21/03/2024111 19929 804,50
22/03/202472085 147,75 22/03/2024440110 074,85
25/03/202433939 697,10 25/03/2024760015 060,00
26/03/2024121 10026 925,00 26/03/2024000,00
27/03/202454009 680,00 27/03/202422004 900,00
28/03/202432786 699,80 28/03/202424009 800,00
02/04/2024222 00046 959,10 02/04/2024000,00
03/04/2024341 64438 038,00 03/04/20241587720 249,40
04/04/2024242 15350 421,50 04/04/2024362 37055 649,65
05/04/2024412 43955 457,65 05/04/2024221 13825 658,80
08/04/2024281 71938 122,00 08/04/2024231 71938 266,95
09/04/20241992620 941,50 09/04/20241197422 113,45
10/04/2024604 22689 382,60 10/04/2024302 49952 383,50
11/04/2024454 08984 642,52 11/04/2024604 09785 740,64
12/04/2024454 68594 499,57 12/04/2024372 97560 246,02
15/04/2024251 30925 175,08 15/04/20242584816 535,78
16/04/2024333 31561 302,74 16/04/2024443 39963 228,02
17/04/20242095018 132,62 17/04/2024251 73033 128,20
18/04/2024383 02256 705,52 18/04/2024262 36844 613,74
19/04/2024131 70931 919,94 19/04/2024282 19041 162,88
22/04/20241151710 152,02 22/04/2024331 19223 407,04
23/04/2024171 77236 059,12 23/04/2024364 24986 462,13
24/04/2024201 77736 534,10 24/04/2024331 82637 644,40
25/04/2024182 16944 442,45 25/04/20241890118 777,50
26/04/2024000,00 26/04/20241587317 934,15
29/04/20241790119 792,20 29/04/2024592 92364 902,60
30/04/2024321 82141 497,15 30/04/2024412 61159 854,50
02/05/2024292 19651 642,45 02/05/2024503 17274 741,60
03/05/2024463 13473 898,40 03/05/2024462 72964 765,70
06/05/20241699423 472,05 06/05/2024221 18228 166,20
07/05/2024322 98669 143,20 07/05/2024171 63637 865,90
08/05/2024302 92866 500,75 08/05/2024312 73162 205,90
09/05/2024991421 261,70 09/05/2024141 40632 817,10
10/05/2024321 99646 957,05 10/05/2024181 67739 585,15
13/05/2024271 67538 947,05 13/05/2024252 28353 533,15
14/05/2024332 72864 823,35 14/05/2024302 84167 756,15
15/05/2024221 84844 079,55 15/05/2024201 62939 016,30
16/05/2024433 08772 558,65 16/05/2024161 01523 935,45
17/05/2024332 46956 132,40 17/05/2024312 49156 827,40
20/05/2024347310 831,70 20/05/202432986 862,55
21/05/2024251 31929 941,30 21/05/202452084 724,20
22/05/202411884 248,80 22/05/2024590520 668,80
23/05/2024945410 238,60 23/05/2024556012 820,70
24/05/20241122,80 24/05/2024956113 141,85
27/05/2024221 75244 083,80 27/05/2024403 78794 938,80
28/05/2024261 68743 170,05 28/05/2024191 32233 940,95
29/05/2024331 34934 092,65 29/05/2024883021 063,10
30/05/2024131 05426 629,00 30/05/2024221 46237 051,55
31/05/202431433 661,05 31/05/202452616 725,55
03/06/2024392 60666 671,85 03/06/2024462 42462 213,70
04/06/2024553 27781 463,00 04/06/2024331 84746 149,50
05/06/2024241 57239 039,65 05/06/2024312 22955 376,50
06/06/2024331 60039 297,00 06/06/20241399925 201,90
07/06/2024000,00 07/06/2024101 20729 964,65
10/06/2024535 255123 975,95 10/06/2024472 51359 221,20
11/06/2024292 20950 534,30 11/06/2024362 68961 915,40
12/06/2024131 05723 996,80 12/06/2024151 15326 230,80
13/06/2024513 53177 401,75 13/06/2024221 63635 790,50
14/06/2024392 83760 078,65 14/06/2024201 99642 726,15
17/06/2024382 86659 107,75 17/06/2024302 65054 955,25
18/06/20242094620 104,15 18/06/2024242 22547 329,20
19/06/2024292 54854 048,05 19/06/2024151 41530 236,90
20/06/20241358112 499,80 20/06/2024171 58234 046,35
21/06/2024151 33828 565,35 21/06/2024973015 606,20
24/06/2024242 22045 842,70 24/06/202443016 184,40
25/06/2024492 96658 993,22 25/06/2024201 82136 257,52
26/06/2024121 37527 739,34 26/06/2024312 55551 567,80
27/06/2024191 12624 766,05 27/06/2024554 623101 062,95
28/06/2024483 77180 789,45 28/06/2024232 00142 958,40

