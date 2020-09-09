Report On Healthcare Training To Be Released At Annual Healthcare Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relias, a trusted partner to more than 11,000 healthcare clients globally, will release its third edition of the State of Training & Staff Development Report at its premier healthcare conference, Impact Nation, September 15-16, 2020. The report includes in-depth analysis of survey data from over 4,000 healthcare professionals across the United States. The report addresses industry trends on advancements and challenges in healthcare staff development, the effect of learning on organizational performance, and the impact of COVID-19.

With an emphasis on staff training and development, Impact Nation empowers healthcare leaders and educators with the latest information and best practices to elevate the performance of care teams, reduce risk, and improve outcomes.

Natasha Fisher, Relias Vice President of Strategic Marketing, will deliver the keynote address on the State of Training and Development Report. Fisher's keynote is Wednesday, September 16 at 11 AM ET. This session, and the entire virtual conference, is free. Registration is open to all interested parties. Information and registration for media is also available on the website.

Attendees will also have access to over 30 additional breakout sessions, including a dedicated Diversity and Inclusion track, and hear from two additional keynote speakers: Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha and Dr. Ibram X. Kendi. Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is a pediatrician, professor, and public health advocate who spearheaded efforts to reveal, publicize, and fix Flint, Michigan's water crisis. Dr. Hanna-Attisha opens the conference on September 15 at 11:15 AM ET. Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, the national award-winning author of Stamped From The Beginning: A Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America and How to Be an Antiracist, will close out the conference on September 16 at 2:30 PM ET.

During Impact Nation, Relias will demonstrate, for the first time, its newest feature: Course Creator. This state-of-the-art self-authoring tool, developed in partnership with Synapse, will allow users to improve e-learning courses and content with increased agility and a real-time digital interface.

Impact Nation sponsors include American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR), DATIS, National Council for Behavioral Health, Positive Approach to Care, McKesson, innovaTel, Skillsoft, and Kronos.

