30.04.2021 20:04:00

Report on the activities of the Intelligence Commissioner tabled in Parliament

OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the second annual report issued by the Intelligence Commissioner, the Honourable Jean-Pierre Plouffe, was tabled in Parliament.

The Intelligence Commissioner's mandate is set out in the Intelligence Commissioner Act. The Intelligence Commissioner reviews the conclusions of either the Minister of National Defence or the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and where applicable, the Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to determine whether they are reasonable. These conclusions are the basis on which certain authorizations are issued or determinations are made in relation to some activities conducted by either the Communications Security Establishment or the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

"I am honoured to serve Canada in this review function of a quasi-judicial nature," Commissioner Plouffe stated, adding "I encourage Canadians to read this report to learn more about my office's ongoing efforts to strengthen Canada's national security through enhanced accountability and greater transparency."

The annual report is available on the Office of the Intelligence Commissioner's website: https://www.canada.ca/en/intelligence-commissioner.html.

