14.12.2023 15:04:49
Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 15 – 2023
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
14 December 2023
Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares
ROCKWOOL A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Kim Junge Andersen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code: B shares (DK0010219153)
b) Nature of the transaction: Sale
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1,938.05 DKK
|429
d) Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume: -
- Price: -
e) Date of the transaction: 2023-12-14
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Further information:
Torben Schwaner Dehlholm
Group General Counsel
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00
Attachment
