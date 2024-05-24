|
24.05.2024 12:04:13
Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 28 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
24 May 2024
Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares
ROCKWOOL A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Jens Birgersson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, President and Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code: B shares (DK0010219153)
b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of restricted share units received under the long-term incentive scheme 2021
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 DKK
|1,353
d) Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume: -
- Price: -
e) Date of the transaction: 2024-05-24
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Kim Junge Andersen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code: B shares (DK0010219153)
b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of restricted share units received under the long-term incentive scheme 2021
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 DKK
|367
d) Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume: -
- Price: -
e) Date of the transaction: 2024-05-24
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Further information:
Torben Schwaner Dehlholm
Group General Counsel
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rockwool International A-S (B)mehr Nachrichten
|
15.05.24
|GNW-Adhoc: ROCKWOOL nimmt Indien, China und Slowenien in das Rockcycle-Programm auf (dpa-AFX)
|
14.05.24
|Ausblick: Rockwool International A-S (B) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Rockwool International A-S (B) gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)