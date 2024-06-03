|
03.06.2024 14:17:48
Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 30 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
3 June 2024
Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares
ROCKWOOL A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Jens Birgersson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, President and Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code: B shares (DK0010219153)
b) Nature of the transaction: Sale
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2,880.00 DKK
|1,353
d) Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume: -
- Price: -
e) Date of the transaction: 2024-05-31
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Further information:
Torben Schwaner Dehlholm
Group General Counsel
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rockwool International A-S (B)mehr Nachrichten
|
15.05.24
|GNW-Adhoc: ROCKWOOL nimmt Indien, China und Slowenien in das Rockcycle-Programm auf (dpa-AFX)
|
14.05.24
|Ausblick: Rockwool International A-S (B) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Rockwool International A-S (B) gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Rockwool International A-S (B)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rockwool International A-S (B)
|388,80
|1,73%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow leichter -- ATX & DAX schließen stärker - Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich in der neuen Handelswoche mit positiven Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Montag mehrheitlich stärker.