31.03.2023 02:25:00

Reporters are invited to Insitu's media reception at Navy League's Sea-Air-Space

To Assignment Desks and Business/Aerospace Reporters: 

Insitu's Integrator VTOL vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aircraft system (UAS)

What:            
Meet with Insitu executives and learn about the company's newest platform - Integrator VTOL 

Where:           
Navy League's Sea-Air-Space Exposition 
Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center – Boeing booth #1337 
201 Waterfront Street 
National Harbor, MD 20745 

When:            
Tuesday, April 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. ET  

BINGEN, Wash., April 3, 2023– Insitu invites news reporters to meet with company executives during a media reception at Navy League's Sea-Air-Space Exposition at the Boeing booth #1337 on Tuesday, April 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. ET.

Insitu will be discussing Integrator VTOL, a rapid repositioning and expeditionary system providing vertical take-off and landing in small quarters, such as ship decks.

Integrator VTOL is designed to operate as a portable system in challenging maritime conditions, such as high seas and gusty winds, while providing the same wide-area surveillance capability at long ranges for extended periods as a land-based system without sacrificing payload capacity or endurance.

Refreshments will be provided.

For more information or questions, contact:  
Pat Host           
Insitu Media Relations 
202-856-4396 
patrick.host@insitu.com 

/PRNewswire - March 30, 2023/

INSITU A Boeing Company (PRNewsfoto/Insitu)

SOURCE Insitu

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Letzter Handelstag im Quartal: ATX leidet letztendlich unter Gewinnmitnahmen -- DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- US-Börsen und Asiens Märkte schließen mit Zuschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag trotz guter Vorgaben mit Verlusten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren hingegen wieder Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger auch am Freitag weiter gut gelaunt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen