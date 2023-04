Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management and their related parties

Boardmember Claus Wistoft has sold 5,416 Tryg shares at DKK 155,15 for a total amount of DKK 840,292.40 and CW-Holding Aps, related to board member Claus Wistoft, has purchased 5,416 Tryg shares at DKK 155.15 for a total amount of DKK 840,292.40 on 20 April 2023. Boardmember Mengmeng Du has purchased 1,000 Tryg shares at DKK 154,00 for a total amount of DKK 154,000 on 20 April 2023.

