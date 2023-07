Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management and their related parties

Board member Elias Bakk has purchased 1,000 Tryg shares at DKK 134,80 for a total amount of DKK 134,800 on 11 July 2023.

Board member Thomas Hofman-Bang has purchased 7,403 Tryg shares at DKK 134,80 for a total amount of DKK 997,924 on 11 July 2023.







